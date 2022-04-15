Honor Flight takes off on 51st mission

When the microphone cut out during the singing of the national anthem at the homecoming for Villages Honor Flight mission 51, the crowd kept on singing. The patriotic moment took place in the early morning hours on Thursday, when 65 veterans returned to American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake after spending the day visiting war memorials and monuments in Washington, D.C. “It was unbelievable,” said Sven Tilly, of Summerfield, who served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. “I mean, I’m not shocked easily after all these years that I’ve been around, but that was something else.” Villages Honor Flight is part of a national organization that was chartered to take World War II veterans to see their monument in Washington, D.C. Once the number of eligible WWII veterans decreased, Honor Flight added Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to the eligibility list. Villages Honor Flight’s mission is to take veterans from Lake, Sumter, Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties to Washington, D.C., to visit their memorial. The group makes flights each year to Washington D.C. and holds flightless Honor Flights for veterans who can’t physically make the trip to Washington.
Tilly said he had a wonderful day in D.C., made better by his guardian, Robert Elstad. Guardians are volunteers who accompany the veterans to assist them throughout the trip.
Tilly’s favorite part of the mission was seeing the changing of the guards at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery and the sheer precision behind it, Tilly said.
Elstad, a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial Service in The Villages, joined Villages Honor Flight as a guardian a few years ago after he heard positive things about it from his clients.
“I just got hooked,” Elstad said. “It’s a wonderful day all about them, and it was a great day to serve the people who serve our country. I mean, it brings tears to my eyes because they have such a great time.”
Brian O’Connell, who served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968, described his day as excellent.
“It brought a lot of closure,” said O’Connell, of Leesburg. “We were never treated this well (after the Vietnam war).”
For the journey home after the visit, Lady Lake Police Department, Village Vettes Corvette Club and The Village Nomads provided an escort to Post 347 once the buses got to Leesburg.
As they pulled in, Lake County Fire Rescue truck 52 shot a water hose over the buses to welcome them back. When they stepped off the buses the crowd cheered and waved American flags, balloons and signs.
The American Legion Post 347 Honor Guard and The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps lined the entrance and saluted the veterans as they walked past to their seats.
Among the crowd of supporters was Stephanie Russo and her dog, Zoey, a beagle, who dressed in an American flag hat and bandana. They attended to support and welcome back a friend, Jerry Fox, who was in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
“It’s just a great honor, because these guys weren’t treated right (when they came home),” said Russo, of the Village of Pinellas. “So now they’re giving them the attention they deserve. It’s great to come out and show our support.”
The veterans and their guardians rose early Wednesday morning and met at Post 347 before departing on a chartered flight to D.C.
It was a beautiful day and they visited monuments and memorials such as Arlington National Cemetery, U.S. Air Force Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, and other memorials along the D.C. Mall, said Gay Harris, mission 51 flight director.
Mission 51 had veterans from all branches of the military and more than 100 volunteers, said Harris, of the Village of Pinellas.
Starting at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the crowd gathered at Post 347, where The Villages Cheerleaders, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps and Billie Thatcher, of the Village of Springdale, and Ralph DiNome, of the Village of Mallory Square, entertained the crowd with music and performances.
Honor Flight missions are of no cost to the veterans and allow them to see their respective war memorial in D.C., said Duane Roemmich, public relations and media coordinator for Villages Honor Flight.
It costs about $500 to send one veteran on a mission, and Villages Honor Flight hosts several fundraisers throughout the year so it can send as many veterans on missions as they do, said Roemmich, of the Village of Collier.
The next Villages Honor Flight, mission 52, will take place May 11 with another group of 65 veterans. Then on May 31, the hub is taking its first all-women veteran mission.
For more information about Villages Honor Flight or to make a donation, visit villageshonorflight.org.
