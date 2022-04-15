Honor Flight takes off on 51st mission

Today

A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.