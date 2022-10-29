Hometown Halloween a haunting hoot

Wanda Ferrel’s Shih Tzu, Misty, doesn’t mind wearing Halloween costumes. “She dresses up every day,” Ferrel said. This year, they both dressed up as Raggedy Ann, with Misty wearing an outfit Ferrel had made, rode around in a stroller. The duo took part in the inaugural Growl-O-Ween pet walk, which kicked off The Villages Entertainment’s Hometown Halloween festivities Friday afternoon at Brownwood Paddock Square. Hometown Halloween continues today with another round of fun for goblins and ghouls starting at 4 p.m. with a variety of events including a Trunk-N-Treat from 4 to 6 p.m., a trip through the Hometown Halloween Haunted House from 6 to 9 p.m. and live performances throughout the evening from Villages resident lifestyle groups including The Original Villages Belly Dancers, Sugar & Sassy and The Pacific Paradise Dancers.
During Growl-O-Ween, more than 80 dogs and their owners walked around the square to the delight of onlookers snapping photos. The dogs dressed as lions, bumblebees, a Ghostbuster, Captain James T. Kirk and a New York Yankees player. One dog even had a skeleton on its back.
“I think (the Growl-O-Ween) is great for the social aspect for the dogs,” Ferrel said.
The participants paraded around the dance area in front of the Dog Trot Porch before the finalists were whittled down and the judges picked four winners: a dog dressed as the pope winning creepiest costume, one dressed as a piñata taking home best homemade costume, one dressed as a giraffe winning silliest costume and then Misty, who won the cutest costume category.
“It feels awesome,” Ferrel said afterward. “Going around the square was nice. Lots of claps and oohs and ahhs.”
In the past, Misty has gone as everything from a bumblebee to a sailor girl. “It’s fun dressing up,” said Ferrel, of the Village of DeSoto.
“I love to see people get excited about her. People have a field day with that.”
People believed a man and dog could fly when Edward Petras and his 11-month-old shar-pei, Tinker, dressed as Superman and Supergirl. His daughter had sent them the costumes.
“(Tinker’s) a good dog,” said Petras, of the Village of Dunedin. “She’s very friendly.”
This was their first appearance at the Hometown Halloween.
“(Having a parade) is great, it’s awesome,” Petras said.
Meanwhile, with a little help from his owners, Trish and Joe Jordan, Shiloh the cocker spaniel/Labrador mix came dressed as Beetlejuice, complete with black and white striped outfit and spiked gray and white hair.
Shiloh only gets dressed up for Halloween, when he’s portrayed everything from a dinosaur to a cow, a vampire and a clown.
The Jordans also were visiting the Hometown Halloween for the first time.
“It’s great for the community,” said Trish, of the Village of Osceola Hills. “You get to meet other dogs.”
After the Growl-O-Ween portion, The Rundown kept the frightful yet funky tunes going throughout the night, while resident groups like The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps and Mystic Jewels brought their own spin to the evening’s festivities as a haunted house greeted those who were looking for a good fright.
Members of The Villages Classic Automobile Club parked in a section of Meggison Road to hand out candy to children 12 and under during the Trunk N Treat.
Children came dressed as Spider-Man, an astronaut, a fairy, Buzz Lightyear, Darth Vader, Bluey, Thor and other colorful characters.
Dave and Sandy Kozak were at the front of the line with his red 1972 Oldsmobile 442. Sandy came dressed as a witch, while Dave came as a New York Giants fan.
“I like seeing the kids have a good time,” said Dave, of the Village of Fernandina. “They look forward to this. The Villages gives them a good day. This year, it’s two days.”
