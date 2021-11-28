Holidays in The Villages are off to a bright start

Bruce Blanchette couldn't decide what part of the Christmas tree lighting event at Lake Sumter Landing he liked the most on Saturday night, so he said he loved it all.
Bruce and his wife, Nadine, were joined with their two neighbors, and the four of them got to experience the magic of their first Villages tree lighting together.
Saturday's event at Lake Sumter Landing was the first lighting ceremony of the season, kicking off the next few weeks of giving and celebration.
"This is absolutely amazing," Nadine said. "We moved here in July so this is the first time we've been here and I can't believe how big and active it is."
The Blanchette's sat in folding chairs just off the square and away from the majority of the foot traffic. Mike and Darla Brown sat in chairs beside them, eating food from several of the vendors.
"We also moved to the Village of St. Catherine in July," Mike said. "And I don't think this could be any better between the food, beer, dancing and music."
Darla said the thing she was the most looking forward to was the tree lighting, which was met with a wall of cheers, applause and caroling.
Chalsi Cox, special events manager with The Villages Entertainment, said the lighting events are by far the biggest events the department puts on every year.
"About one week after the event ends we're already talking about planning for the next year," she said. "We think about it all year long."
One of the things they make sure to do is find ways to make each event different. Cox said because there are three tree lighting events and a menorah lighting event, they each have their own feel to make sure people don't have the same experience if they attend every celebration.
Lake Sumter Landing had a "coastal Christmas" theme, Cox said.
Attendees walked around the square to stop at the more than 20 vendors and food trucks, or sit in a roped-off seating area while watching groups like The Original Villages Belly Dancers and the Sweet n' Sassy Line Dance Team move around the dance floor.
Johnny Wild & The Delights sang in between performing numbers and had everyone on their feet while they waited for Santa and Mrs. Claus to light the tree.
The Green family said they may have just found a new tradition for themselves.
Shay and Josie Green, and their children Jaylen, 11, and Jamir, 1, spent the night eating from the vendors and playing skee ball.
Shay said the family goes to events on the square often, but this was the first time they attended the Christmas celebration.
"The music is great, and the tree path looks beautiful," she said. "It's cool to start the holidays here, it really makes you get in the spirit."
The night wound down with more dancing, with couples and families walking around the brightly lit tree.
Cox said having the tree be the finale of the event symbolizes the start of the holiday season.
"This is the biggest tree lighting event in years," she said. "All night people have complimented us or thanked us for our hard work, and it's really wonderful to know our efforts are worth it."
Staff writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
