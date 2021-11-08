Holidays come early as retail ramps up

With supply chain issues threatening to disrupt Christmas shopping this season, local businesses are ready to step in and save the day. Store owners always prepare early for the holidays, but many began preparing even earlier this year because of the supply shortages attributed to fallout from the pandemic.
Some area retail stores already are decked out for Christmas and a few started offering Christmas inventory as early as September.
“We are prepared,” said Debbie Heiner, owner of The Purple Pig at Lake Sumter Landing. “We are rocking and rolling here. This store is absolutely the epitome of gorgeous.”
This year’s holiday spending numbers are predicted to surpass previous years. Holiday sales during November and December are expected to increase by 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020. Sales are expected to be between $843.4 billion and $859 billion, compared to $777.3 billion in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.
“There is considerable momentum heading into the holiday shopping season,” said Matthew Shay, the federation’s president and CEO. “Retailers are making significant investments in their supply chains and spending heavily to ensure they have products on their shelves to meet this time of exceptional consumer demand.”
About 47% of holiday shoppers are worried they will have issues finding some items, with the most concern being for electronics, clothes and toys, according to the NRF.
Supply chains are unique for every product and service, and unique to every company, said Rob Hooker, a professor with the Monica Wooden Center for Supply Chain Management & Sustainability at the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business.
When one part of the network is affected, it causes a ripple effect, he said. Right now labor, transportation and logistics costs all are up along with the reduced capacity throughout the supply chain, he said.
Hooker said this could mean certain products will not be available or consumers might not be able to have items shipped in the time frame to which they are accustomed.
“I think people should plan ahead for sure,” Hooker said. “They should understand that there will be delays. There will be lower availability of certain products and services. They need to plan ahead and shop around.”
Arlene Dalessandro, of the Village of Mallory Square, said she usually does her holiday shopping early. This year she shopped as early as August.
“It’s wonderful,” she said about shopping early. “It takes the stress off.”
She bought Christmas items online and at a few stores in the area, and thankfully did not have any trouble finding what she wanted.
Dalessandro plans to ship out her gifts to family in Washington and California in the next week or so.
Business at Village Pack N Ship already has picked up, with local residents shipping holiday items since October, owner Quinton Downing said. The business, which has locations in La Plaza Grande and Palm Ridge Plaza, has been shipping Christmas and holiday gifts from The Villages for 25 years.
He said traffic increases more as Thanksgiving nears, and normally most people ship their holiday items the second or third week of December.
Downing said he recommends that people don’t wait until the last minute to ship holiday items if they want their gifts delivered in time for Christmas.
“The sooner you can ship, the better off you will be,” he said.
Heiner agrees that customers should get their holiday shopping done early so they don’t miss out on items they need or want.
“I recommend that when they see it that they should buy it, because it will not be here when they come back,” she said.
Heiner said she usually orders her holiday items at the beginning of each year and normally they all arrive by August or September. That is not the case this year.
She said she still does not have everything she ordered, but new shipments are coming in each day.
Rosalyn Housley, owner of Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts, also ordered her Christmas merchandise early in the year with only a portion of the items coming in so far.
“Thankfully we have some,” Housley said. “And we’re still waiting for the rest of it.”
Housley also recommends people shop early for the holidays because she doesn’t know when she will get the rest of her holiday merchandise and people already are buying what she’s putting out.
“The best things go first,” she said.
Gifts & More at the Paper Store, with locations in La Plaza Grande and Lake Sumter Landing, put out a few Christmas items at the beginning of October along with the Halloween merchandise, but now the stores are completely decked out for Christmas.
“We typically prepare this way,” manager Lisa Coski said. “We were lucky that our product was held for us so that we would have our product in. A lot of stores are having problems getting stocked. We, on the other hand, front-loaded it.”
Heiner, Coski and Housley all said business already is booming for the holidays and many customers are coming in to shop.
“I know that we’re going to have an incredible holiday season,” Heiner said.
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com. Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting contributed to this report.
