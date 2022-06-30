Holiday travel is on everybody’s mind

This Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to be the busiest in more than two decades. About 47.9 million Americans will travel between today and July 4 for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to AAA. That is 3.7% more travelers compared to last year and on par with numbers recorded in 2019. Air travel is expected to be busy but road trips will be at the highest ever for this holiday weekend. AAA has several tips to ensure those traveling make it safely to their destination. “The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in a news release. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase, and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break, and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation.”
On the Road
Despite the high gas prices, road trips still remain popular.
This year, about 42 million people are expected to travel by car for the Fourth of July weekend, according to AAA.
Last year, 41.8 million people traveled by car, and in 2019, 41.5 million people took to the road on vacation, according to AAA.
“Traveling by car does provide a level of comfort and flexibility that people may be looking for given the recent challenges with flying,” Twidale said in a press release.
Today and Friday will be the busiest days for car travel, and drivers should expect delays, especially in the afternoons.
“Even with gas hitting record prices, travelers are still eager to hit the road this summer,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst with INRIX, a company that offers transportation analytics, in a press release. “We expect nationwide travel times to increase about 50% compared to normal. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”
In the Air
Air travel isn’t as popular this year as it has been in the past.
Although about 3.55 million people will travel over the weekend, which is 1.5% more than last year, it is 9.3% lower than 2019’s numbers, according to AAA.
The number of Americans expected to fly this weekend is the lowest number since 2011.
Orlando is one of the top destinations for the Fourth of July, and Orlando International Airport is expecting almost as many travelers as were recorded in 2019.
Greater Orlando Aviation Authority records Fourth of July travel starting June 24 and until July 6. This year, about 1.7 million passengers will fly in and out of the airport, which is only about 34,000 passengers less than the numbers recorded in 2019, according to a Greater Orlando Aviation Authority press release.
“Near record traffic this Fourth of July is an early indicator that the summer of 2022 promises to be extremely busy at Orlando International,” said Kevin Thibault, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, in a press release. “A combination of new routes and new airlines will help fuel even more growth in the months to come.”
Saturday is expected to be the busiest day at the airport with about 145,900 passengers arriving and departing.
Travel Tips
AAA has several tips for people looking to beat the congestion as millions of Americans travel to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The biggest tip is to beat the rush if traveling by car.
Today, the best time to travel is before 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m. The worst time is from 2 to 8 p.m. On Friday, the best time to travel is before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m., with the worst from noon to 9 p.m. And the best time to travel Saturday is before noon and after 7 p.m.; traveling between 2 and 4 p.m. is expected to be busiest, according to data from the INRIX provided by AAA.
For those traveling by plane, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority recommends packing lightly and being patient.
