Holiday sales lift spirits of retailers

This year’s Thanksgiving weekend proved to be successful for many small businesses in The Villages and the surrounding area, raising hopes that the momentum will continue through December. Local businesses, such as Arden’s Fine Jewelers, Ellen’s Hallmark Shop, Evelyn & Arthur, Tervis and Bermuda Bay Clothing, saw some good numbers. Events on the three squares, including the tree lighting festivals and a Santa Stroll event at Brownwood, also helped bring in more traffic. Many business owners and staff members are optimistic this month will bring in good numbers, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have some effect. During Thanksgiving weekend, Bermuda Bay Clothing, located in Spanish Springs, did well but the store’s numbers were a little lower compared to last year. Black Friday and Sunday were the store’s busiest days during the holiday weekend.
“We had a really good Thanksgiving weekend,” said Karen Beshai, manager of the clothing store. “I was so glad to see people out and about again.”
Ellen’s Hallmark Shop, located in La Plaza Grande, was busy during the holiday shopping weekend and still is. The store is usually busy during the holiday season.
“I thought maybe this year it might be a little bit different because of everything going on,” said Nancy Grady, manager of the store.
The store has been selling big on box cards, Christmas cards and gifts. Some Christmas ornaments already have sold out and the store won’t be able to get more.
Grady expects the rest of the holiday season to continue the same and stay busy, she said.
Similarly, holiday shoppers nationally took advantage of the shopping weekend.
About 186.4 million consumers shopped in stores or online during the holiday weekend from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, according to the annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. The number was lower compared to 2019, which saw 189.6 million people shopping, but was higher than the number of shoppers in 2018, which was 165.8 million.
“As expected, consumers have embraced an earlier start to the holiday shopping season, but many also were prepared to embrace a long-standing tradition of turning out online and in stores over Thanksgiving weekend to make gift purchases for family and friends,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the retail federation, in a news release.
The pandemic made forecasting holiday retail sales more complicated this year, according to Jack Kleinhenz, NRF chief economist.
The retail federation expects holiday spending to increase between 3.6%and 5.2% to between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion, compared to a 4% growth in 2019 and an average 3.5% growth in the past five years, according to a news release.
To make people more comfortable during the pandemic, Bermuda Bay Clothing is allowing customers to shop alone in the store by appointment. So far, a few customers have taken advantage of the opportunity.
“It makes them feel comfortable,” Beshai said.
Beshai hopes that the store continues to get customer traffic this month as sale offerings change with Christmas and other winter holidays getting near.
“We’re hoping people are still going to continue to come out and shop,” she said.
At Tervis, the store in Spanish Springs started off slow at the beginning of Thanksgiving weekend but things picked up more on Small Business Saturday.
“It was just a really good weekend overall,” said Colby Epps, assistant manager at the store.
Many customers came in to buy Star Wars merchandise, the store’s crystal collection and Christmas cups.
Epps believes December sales will remain positive.
“As of now, it’s looking pretty bright and people are looking eager to shop and wanting to shop,” Epps said.
While some small businesses did well during Thanksgiving weekend and are optimistic for the rest of the holiday season, a few businesses, such as the King’s Gallery, were quiet.
Co-owner Candie Coldwell has been seeing more visitors coming, especially some snowbirds.
“We are all hoping to increase turnover and revenue,” Coldwell said.
On Nov. 28, Spanish Springs hosted a Tree Lighting Festival event that brought in many people, making the square busier than Coldwell had seen recently.
“That was lovely to see,” she said.
In Brownwood, the Tree Lighting Festival on Nov. 30 also increased the crowd.
Some of the businesses on the square also put on a Santa Stroll event to bring more people into the stores. Evelyn & Arthur was one of the businesses that participated.
“For us it was definitely beneficial,” said Diane Hintzen, manager of the store.
The store also did well on Thanksgiving weekend. This year, the store was close to the sales numbers it had posted last year for Black Friday. On Small Business Saturday, the store did even better.
“We beat last year,” Hintzen said.
Hintzen expects the momentum to continue for the rest of the holidays.
“We’re optimistic,” she said.
Arden’s Fine Jewelers store manager Jordan Six doesn’t know what to expect for business this month.
“With this year you never know but ... I’m optimistic about December, so I think seeing new people is always exciting,” Six said.
During Thanksgiving weekend the jewelry store located in Lake Sumter Landing was open Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Nov. 29. Sales were good.
“We’ve been really happy,” Six said. “We’ve been seeing a lot of people going back down from up North.”
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
