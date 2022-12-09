Holiday model train show chugging along

Watching a model train tootle down the track as buildings and figures light up brings out the kid in an adult. Especially when they get to press the big buttons. The Villages Model Railroad Club gave residents a chance to unleash their inner child through the Holiday Train Show, which began Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation. The show continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is a Camp Villages event, a program sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department that brings together grandparents and their grandchildren. It is free and open to the public. Every room in the recreation center was filled with different layouts and train gauges from the tiny Z scale to the mighty G scale.
Sylvia Lorinc brought home a card advertising the train show and showed it to her husband, John. They ended up going for the first time.
“It’s fantastic,” said Sylvia, of the Village of Calumet Grove. “I really love it.”
“Every room I go into is memorable,” John added.
Sylvia especially liked the train display with the different nutcrackers, an item she enjoys collecting. She also liked the Disney displays because they plan to go on a Disney cruise in the near future.
John and Annette Mahoney, of the Village of Summerhill, brought Erin and Kyle Lucido and the Lucidos’ 9-month-old son, Jaxson, to the show. The Lucidos were visiting from Gloucester, Massachusetts.
“It’s really nice, very detailed,” Erin said.
The Mahoneys have gone to several holiday train shows in the past, while the Lucidos were making their first appearance at the event. Jaxson enjoyed hitting all the buttons.
“The displays are amazing,” Kyle said. “Maybe I can start a new hobby.”
Lynne McCarthy, who joined the Model Railroad Club about six months ago, was assembling the track for a snow-covered Z-scale display.
“It fits on the dining room table,” said McCarthy, of the Village of Mallory Square.
To create the mountains for the display, McCarthy turned to bark chips from her garden and added some “snow.”
She has been a fan of model trains since she was 5.
“My brother wasn’t involved, but I sure was,” she said. “The guys (in the club) are great, very helpful. I enjoy working together and sharing what we’ve been working on.”
The large meeting room featured an HO-scale display that wrapped around the center of the room. Nearby was the club’s N-scale re-creation of Wildwood in 1959.
In the middle of the HO display, Allan Cote stood wearing his conductor hat. His main job is to throw switches that operate the trains running on the tracks.
Cote has been involved with the train show since around 2013.
“I enjoy seeing (the members) having fun,” said Cote, of the Village of Fenney. “Some club members don’t have layouts down here. This is the only time they can run the layouts.”
A nearby room sported a circus, a large roller coaster made from wooden coffee stirring sticks and the Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World. A separate display re-created the world of Thomas the Tank Engine.
Another room showed a large O-scale display with several buttons people could push to activate various movements. In one corner was a drive-in theater, with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” playing on the screen. A train with Christmas-themed cars rumbled past.
Richard Hill took over a Christmas-themed area from Jim Kurtz. It included a trolley running along a winding track. Railroad crossing arms went down when the car approached, then went back up when the trolley cleared the road. Hill added a ski slope toward the back of the display, and he brought back a few items Kurtz didn’t use in previous years.
Hill joined the club about 10 years ago, and his first experience with the group was the holiday show.
“It’s big,” said Hill, of the Village of Dunedin. “I had no idea what I was getting into. It blew me away how much there is to see.”
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
