Holiday meals come with serving of love

Terry Carroll began his morning with a smile as he thought about all the people he would be helping to feed, just like he does about every morning. The Village Rio Grande resident walked into the kitchen of Operation Homebound, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church, and got his team of volunteers started on a holiday dinner that would serve about 200 individuals for Thanksgiving. There were similar commitments playing out in multiple “kitchens” surrounding The Villages on Thanksgiving, as volunteers came together to ensure that those in need of a little assist were served turkey, the fixings and a little love. Undaunted by the risks of a coronavirus pandemic, serving fellow men and women carried on for these volunteers committed to making sure those who otherwise might go without were not left out. Some worked within the kitchens of these nonprofit locations to cook and pack meals, while others served or delivered the food to those in need. Volunteers from The Villages and elsewhere were dedicated to serving at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. Another wave of faithful servants in Lady Lake helped Pastor Tom Ash continue his 40-year commitment. More plates were dished up by volunteers in Belleview at the soup kitchen at St. Theresa Catholic Church.
While it’s a five-day a week, 20-year tradition at Operation Homebound, located at 975 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake, its importance in the community reverberated on a day when people give thanks and share blessings.
“Today, with each meal, our clients will be provided coloring sheets that were colored by the preschool children at Little Blessings Christian Preschool, another ministry of the church,” said Carroll, the executive director for Operation Homebound.
His team of volunteers gathered around 7:30 a.m. to make sure the tradition continued, preparing meals that 20 delivery drivers took to homes.
The pandemic only created minor adjustments for his team.
“One of the measures we took when packing meals was to use foam take out containers instead of the hard plates we would normally use,” Carroll said.
About seven volunteers stood in an assembly line to pack meals consisting of Thanksgiving favorites including turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, rolls and pumpkin pie.
Judy Moser, a Lady Lake resident, was dipping mashed potatoes into the containers.
“I have been volunteering here almost 14 years,” she said. “I liked the whole concept of what the ministry was doing. It’s now like my job because being retired, it gives me a reason to get up and do something that also helps to make a difference.”
After group members finished packing meals, they rolled them outside to the volunteer drivers who were waiting to pick up their meals to deliver.
On the other side of The Villages, in Wildwood, volunteers at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen were busy cooking and packing meals that would also be delivered to those in need.
Peggy Seymour, of the Village of Pennecamp, was helping put mashed potatoes into a bigger container.
“The people we are serving today are older or bedridden and can’t get out of their houses,” said Seymour. “No one should be going hungry, especially on the holidays, with the soup kitchens and food pantries in the area. It’s so heartwarming and spectacular that we are able to help provide food to those in need.”
Five volunteers stood in an assembly line as they packed turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and rolls into containers before placing them into bags. Each meal was accompanied by two individual-sized pies and a bag of extra bread.
Jeff Carpenter, of the Village of Largo, was one of the volunteers who delivered meals to those in need.
“It’s so nice to be able to give back,” he said. “It’s a way to be able to do something good for those in need and it means even more to help provide a holiday meal to them so they don’t go hungry.”
Pastor Tom Ash with New Song Community Church in Lady Lake stood ready to help those coming to the church for food.
“We have held a Thanksgiving dinner for those who may be alone for almost 40 years,” Ash said. “It was something we started in Tarpon Springs and it’s our way of giving back. Knowing this year is even more difficult because of the pandemic, we wanted to make sure people still had a way to get food and not be alone.”
While Ash had room inside the church, located at 118 W. McClendon St., so people could dine in safely while still maintaining social distancing, he said the majority of people opted to pick up food and eat in their own homes.
“We are being very safe as protecting against COVID-19 is the goal,” he added.
The soup kitchen at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview was also busy as they were serving a traditional turkey dinner for those in need in the area.
“Thanksgiving is unlike anything any of us have experienced yet,” said Mary Ann Gricar, assistant director of social services and food service manager for St. Theresa’s soup kitchen and food pantry. “We served a meal containing turkey, dressing and all the sides. There are just so many in need, it breaks my heart, but I am so thankful for all the volunteers who step up and come in every day with a smile on their faces.”
The soup kitchen served the food throughout a course of two hours as those coming to them for help spread out or took the food home.
“We are truly blessed we have the resources to continue our mission,” she added. “It’s all because of the wonderful, giving communities that share a common goal of helping those who need a hand up and for that we are incredibly blessed.”
Staff writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
