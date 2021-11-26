Holiday meals come with big helping of generosity

Joe Shea was more than happy to fill the plates of those less fortunate before fixing his own meal this Thanksgiving. “It’s a feel-good thing,” said Shea, of the Village of Charlotte, who was one of several volunteers helping local organizations provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need around the community. Shea joined volunteers Thursday morning at Wildwood Soup Kitchen preparing for the day’s Thanksgiving feast. Floral bouquets adorned tables for the dine-in service, which resumed for the first holiday since before the pandemic. The Soup Kitchen also offered take-away and home delivery services.
“After the pandemic it just seems to me that it’s good to feel like the old traditional holiday again,” said Barb McManus, president of the board and coordinator for home delivery. “It’s been so long, since we didn’t have (an in-person meal) last year. We just had home delivery last year.”
Wildwood Soup Kitchen has offered meals on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day since it opened about 30 years ago, McManus said. Its weekly meal services feed close to 200 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. McManus expected to feed about 360 on Thanksgiving.
“The cost of food has gone up so much that there’s no way that people of lower income can afford the food that is necessary to keep nutrition up,” she said. “And I think food pantries and soup kitchens are trying to meet that need. It’s difficult, though.”
Shea sees the difference the meals can make.
“Someone will stick their head in the kitchen and say, ‘Thanks a lot, we appreciate what you do,’” he said while placing a slice of apple pie in a to-go container. “You see the same faces a lot, so you know they’re happy.”
But he expected to see a lot of new faces today.
“(With) the cost of food today, a lot of people don’t have the facilities to make the food we’re making,” he said.
Operation Homebound, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church, provides meals to those who are homebound throughout The Villages and nearby areas.
This year it prepared meals of roasted turkey with stuffing and gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, bread and pumpkin pie for about 155 individuals.
And at New Song Community Church, volunteers helped assemble ambrosia salad to add to the turkey, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie that would feed between 175 and 200 people. Fifty to-go meals also sat ready for delivery to employees of nearby businesses, and the services were about more than just the food.
“A lot of people are less fortunate, and it’s a neat thing – so many people are so grateful because they have no family and no place to go,” said Gary Miller, of the Village of Hadley, who volunteers every Thanksgiving at the church with his wife, Martha. “We don’t just give them a meal, we sit down and talk to them.”
New Song pastor Tom Ash and his wife, Jean, started their own tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals about 38 years ago at their church in Tarpon Springs, which they continued when they moved to Pasco County, and then The Villages area.
“We started because when we moved down here we really didn’t have any family, so it was an opportunity to feed people who didn’t have money or resources, and also people that didn’t have family down here,” Tom said.
Before it began, he read a Bible passage and instructed volunteers in the chapel where the meal service would take place.
“The most important part is interacting with one another and the people who come,” he said. “A lot of people who come haven’t been around because of the pandemic, so the opportunity is great just to share with them.”
Senior Writer Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or liz.coughlin@thevillagesmedia.com.
