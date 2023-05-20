Historic graduation for 20-year-old VHS

My daughter, Teresa, was a Buffalo before she could even pronounce the word.
Next year, she will have the honor of being part of the first graduating class at the new Villages High School campus in Middleton as a member of the Class of 2024.
Saying goodbye to the current Buffalo Ridge campus that has been our second home for almost two decades is bittersweet.
The move to the extraordinary new campus is beyond exciting, but it also represents quite a change for us both.
Teresa roamed the halls and athletic fields at the Buffalo Ridge campus practically her entire life.
Right by my side.
I was hired at the Daily Sun in June 2004 and immediately took on the assignment of covering the then-fledgling VHS athletics program.
Teresa, now 17, was born the following September — the peak of football season. I missed one VHS home game for her birth, the only game I missed for a decade.
Teresa’s attendance wasn’t as regular, but she did make frequent appearances. As a newborn, I often took her with me to games to show her off as a proud new parent.
When Teresa officially became Buffalo herself as a kindergartener, she became a regular presence at games and practices after school.
She loved riding around Glenview Champions Country Club on a golf cart for golf matches, hanging at the sports pool at Laurel Manor Recreation for swim meets and chasing down foul balls at softball games.
She had a closet full of Buffalo T-shirts collected from various games she attended. They were all way too large for her, so she wore them as nightgowns.
As she grew older, she became a valuable assistant.
I’m sure she will always remember several days of helping the Daily Sun photojournalism team in the summer of 2017 for our annual football preview section. The theme that year was “Color Run” and her job was to us make sure the players were covered in green and gold powder for their photos.
We went home each day with the color in our hair and all over our hands and arms.
It took days for it to completely wash off.
But I know that green and gold is in her blood.
Teresa always knew that I had “spies” throughout campus — teachers and administrators who were either coaches or parents of student athletes. Fortunately, she has always been a great student and young lady in school, so I never got a notice of her stepping out of line.
She may have been embarrassed at first when teachers would ask if I was her father. As she grew older, I think she took pride in sharing a last name with her old man.
While she did not take to playing sports herself, her time at the charter school has been an amazing experience.
I have long told anybody who asks me about the school that it is the best perk of working for The Villages. Teresa has received a private-school level education without paying private-school tuition.
I will be forever grateful for the opportunities afforded her at quite possibly the best school in Florida.
Mark Morse, president and CEO of The Villages, recalls how many people told him it was a crazy idea to build a school in a retirement community.
I first met Mark, as a sports parent cheering on his stepson, Kaleb Sanders on the VHS basketball team. Years after Kaleb graduated, Mark still remains a regular presence at VHS basketball games, sitting in the same seat every night.
I also met Jennifer Morse Parr, vice president of sales and marketing for The Villages, as a sports parent rooting for daughter Paige Boone and son Hudson Parr on the soccer and football fields.
While Mark and Jennifer were cheering on their own children (the school was built too late for the children of older sister Tracy Morse, vice president of design in The Villages), I know the family has always shared the pride of thousands of parents.
And then came the boosters.
So many Villages residents have adopted the school as their own that a 5,000-seat stadium was built for a school with a student body half that size.
The Morse’s “crazy idea” has been such as success that the new campus in Middleton will immediately seat 6,000 — and is expandable to 10,000.
I admit, I shed a few tears witnessing the Buffalo football team leave the field at the H.G. Morse Range for the final time in November.
After the game, I shared a quiet moment with athletic director Richard Pettus at midfield — a place I had talked hundreds of times before with the man who built the program from scratch.
As a father who had coached his own son on the Buffalo gridiron before his 2018 graduation, Pettus understood the tug on my own heart.
“This is a special place with special people,” he said.
I searched the stands, spotted Teresa smiling with a group of her friends, and I knew he was right.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.