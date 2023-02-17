High school students get a jump on their futures

Nearly 1,000 students from the three area high schools received a glance at multiple possibilities for their future.
Students from The Villages High School, South Sumter High School and Wildwood Middle High School attended the VHS Career & College Expo held Thursday at VHS. The event featured 72 vendors from universities and colleges, local businesses, public agencies and military recruiters.
“I feel like it’s a great place to learn something new and think of what you want to do when you’re older and what you want to do for a career,” said Alexis Hume, a VHS junior. Hume said her focus was on the many schools in attendance with senior year right around the corner. “It was really fun, I mainly looked at the colleges,” Hume said.
Among the schools at the event were the University of Alabama, Florida State University, Taylor College, Lake-Sumter State College, Florida Southern College and others.
Local businesses also came out including Galaxy Home Solutions, T&D Family of Companies, RoMac Building Supply, Wharton-Smith Inc. Construction Group, Clymer Farner Barley, Inc. and many others.
“We enjoy attending this career fair each year,” said Lindsey Hitt said, human resources manager for Clymer Farner Barley. “We are always excited to meet new students as well as get to talk to returning students that visited our booth in previous years.”
Hitt said CFB was able to meet many students looking for summer internships and job shadowing.
“This is a great way for us to let them know that we are in the area, what our company does and how they can be a part of CFB if they desire to,” she said. “Many students are trying to figure out what they want to do after high school, and because of the career fair we are able to offer job shadowing and internships to help them decide if engineering or surveying is the career for them. It creates great lasting relationships for students who return to our community after college.”
The expo has grown greatly over the years said Tara Milow, enrollment coordinator of The Villages Charter School and one of the expo’s organizers.
“We are welcoming The Villages business partners, local and state colleges, technical institutions, and military branches to promote their summer jobs, internships, career opportunities, and post-secondary school programs to our students and other Sumter County high school students,” Milow said.
Included with the hundreds of VHS students that attended, WMHS and SSHS both came with a bus of students.
“Anytime we get an opportunity for our students to explore career and job opportunities after high school that’s something we like to take advantage of that,” said Allen Shirley, South Sumter principal. “The Villages always does a great job with this event every year.”
Huber Arrelano-Flores, a junior at VHS, found a lot of useful information.
“Some of the companies gave me some really great advice about colleges,” Arrelano-Flores said. “It was a good overall experience and I learned a lot.”
Joseph Collins, a VHS junior, was surprised by all the new opportunities this year.
“It was pretty good,” Collins said. “I like to get to see all the opportunities for job and careers.”
As a member of the Health Sciences Academy, Collins was particularly interested in the healthcare booths.
Michael Leonard, a VHS senior with the Culinary Arts Academy was impressed with all of the opportunities.
“It’s amazing,” Leonard said. “ I like all the connections you can make.”
Also on hand were several public agencies such the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and The Villages Public Safety Department.
Milow hoped students benefitted from the expo.
“Whether our students are looking for a job or preparing to further their studies after high school graduation, our expo is a great venue to see all options available to them right here in The Villages,” Milow said.
