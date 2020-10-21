Here’s What to expect If you’re voting Early

Sumter County voters are heading back to the polls for an election in which all three local election supervisors expect about 80% turnout or higher. Early in-person voting began Tuesday in Sumter, while early voting in Lake and Marion began Monday. “We’re just really requesting people vote early via vote-by-mail or at an early voting site,” said Sumter Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen. “We don’t want everyone trying to go out on Election Day to vote because otherwise there’s going to be some really long lines.” To find an early voting location in your county, visit your county’s supervisor of elections website or call the supervisor’s office. Election Day this year is Nov. 3. For those who want to vote early, here are five things to know:
voting is daily until the end of the month
Tri-county area voters can vote early until Oct. 31, including on weekends. Marion County polls are open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., while Lake County polls are open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Early voting in Sumter County is 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Lake County Elections Supervisor Alan Hays encourages those with any questions about voting, the process or any procedures to call his office or visit the website instead of relying on social media.
COVID-19 precautions will still be in place
The general election is the second time voters will head to the polls with the pandemic still part of daily life. Voters will encounter many familiar sights from the August primary. For example, poll workers will be wearing personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, and voters are likely to spot machines being cleaned. Voters are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.
Bring identification, and maybe your vote-by-mail ballot
Remember to bring a photo and signature ID, like a Florida driver’s license, to the polls. You do not need to bring your voter information card. For those voting by mail, early voting sites have secure drop boxes where voters can deposit their ballots. Voters should put their ballots in the envelope and sign as directed before returning it. The signature is verified on every single one of them, said Marion County Supervisor Wesley Wilcox.
While the presidential race is big, there are many local races, too
In addition to other races, voters will make local decisions, including the District 11 Congressional race between Democratic challenger Dana Cottrell and incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. The office of state representative for District 33 also is on the ballot, a race between Democrat Mamie “Dee” Melvin and incumbent Republican state Rep. Brett Hage.
You can still request a mail-in ballot
Voters have until 5 p.m. Saturday to request a mail-in ballot to be mailed to them. However, voters can still come by to pick up a vote-by-mail ballot, Keen said. Voters can send their ballots back through the mail or by depositing them into a secure drop box, which can be found at county supervisors of elections offices. Ballots must be returned to the offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
