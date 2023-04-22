Here, every day is Earth Day

Today

Mostly sunny skies. High near 85F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 81F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.