Here, every day is Earth Day

The Villages and neighboring communities are bringing environmental stewardship to the forefront for Earth Day and Arbor Day.
Upcoming events are designed to help residents mark Earth Day, which is today and raises awareness about environmental protection, and National Arbor Day, which is the last Friday in April and celebrates planting and preserving trees.
Today, The Villages’ District Property Management department will host the first Water Matters event to promote awareness of the Village Center Community Development District’s ongoing water conservation efforts.
“In addition to water conservation, we would like Villagers to become aware of what they can do to help and gain a better understanding of what we do and why we do what we do,” said Beth Tomscak, asset management system coordinator for District Property Management. “We want to provide water conservation for future generations.”
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and will feature several guest speakers and vendors. The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Science will display an interactive groundwater model and hand out drought-resistant plants, and students in The Villages High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter will talk about conservative watering methods used in agriculture.
“Also, The Villages Grown will be showing off their hydroponics system and provide samples of microgreens,” Tomscak said.
The department already is planning for next year’s event to be even bigger, Tomscak said.
“So many vendors have reached out for next year,” she said. “It’s going to be on a whole new level.”
The Villages is known for environmental stewardship, preserving wetlands around the community such as the 624-acre Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve, the 81-acre Hogeye Preserve and the 913-acre Chitty Chatty Preserve.
Nature-based amenities are part of the design of the community, with one of the newest being Lake Okahumpka Recreation, which includes a boardwalk along the edge of Lake Okahumpka where people can view wildlife.
Homestead Recreation and Fenney Recreation both feature a nature trail and boardwalk, and the Black Lake Pedestrian Pathway is a 1.5-mile loop for hiking, walking and birding through the natural environment surrounding Black Lake Preserve.
Trees also are important in the community’s design, with District Property Management maintaining nearly 100,000 trees on District property, including more than 48,000 planted trees and 26,000 palms, according to James Morris, landscape division manager.
“Tree diversity is important in every community,” he said. “It provides habitat for an abundance of wildlife and can limit the amount of canopy cover loss in the event of an invasive pest or severe weather event. In the case of an invasive pest, having only a few different types of trees can lead to a significant loss in canopy cover. If multiple types are planted, the canopy loss during a major pest event is not as significant as there are multiple tree types that weren’t effected by the pest.”
In honor of Arbor Day, District Property Management staff were given Florida maple trees to plant at their homes thanks to a donation from Atlantic Publishing Group in Ocala. The District also hosted a Villages-wide trash pickup Friday to help maintain the beauty of The Villages.
Earth Day and Arbor Day events also are planned in communities surrounding The Villages.
Wildwood
Wildwood is an official Tree City, according to Florida Tree City USA, a program sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation to encourage communities to maintain and grow their tree cover.
To qualify for the Tree City USA program, communities must maintain a tree board or department, have a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrate Arbor Day.
“Wildwood has been a Tree City for the past 33 years,” parks and recreation director Amanda Salazar said. “Our historical roots run deep — no pun intended.”
Wildwood’s annual Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony will take place outside Wildwood City Hall at 10 a.m. Friday. Salazar said the event holds great significance for the Wildwood community.
“Publicly demonstrating our commitment to the environment is a great way to build pride among our residents,” she said. “Getting to be a part of the other 3,600 communities nationwide that are also a part of this program puts Wildwood on the map.”
Students from Wildwood Elementary School are expected to attend the ceremony and sing about nature, as well as help the department plant new trees. A Florida-certified arborist will join the festivities to educate guests about the importance of tree preservation and forest restoration.
Lady Lake
Lady Lake has been a designated Tree City for the past 17 years and will host its annual Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Lady Lake.
The town also is hosting its annual tree chance drawing. To enter, stop by Lady Lake Town Hall through May 8 and fill out a form for a chance to win a $200 gift certificate for Fairfield Farms Nurseries in Oxford. The drawing will take place at 5 p.m. May 15 at Town Hall.
The town has hosted the chance drawing for the last five years and it is an important initiative for Lady Lake, town communications director Elisha Pappacoda said.
The town takes its Tree City USA designation very seriously, she said.
“Our land development regulations require developers to put money into the town’s tree bank to mitigate any tree loss,” Pappacoda said. “This is a way in which the town enforces responsible development and tree conservation.”
According to landscaping and tree protection codes for Lady Lake, should the town commission approve a developer’s request for tree removal, the developer must pay $3,600 for each tree that is at least 36 inches in diameter at chest height, plus $100 per additional inch.
Sumter County
The Sumter County School District partners with global building materials company Cemex to teach local students about mining and the environment.
“This is our 14th annual Earth Day, and our partnership with Sumter County Schools started 16 years ago,” Cemex public affairs manager Jenna Emerson said. “It’s one of the programs we’re most proud of.”
In the weeks leading up to Earth Day, classes from surrounding elementary and middle schools are invited to take field trips to the Cemex lime rock mine in Center Hill. Shuttles provided by Cemex take students to the mine so they can participate in educational activities and tour the quarry.
On Earth Day, booths are set up at the Sumter Environmental Education Center at the Cemex Center Hill location, where artisans such as the Sand Lovers give live art demonstrations.
Many of the environmentally conscious activities Cemex provides teach children about the relationship between extraction and land reclamation.
“The purpose of the event is to educate students and teach them that nature and mining can coexist,” Emerson said.
Staff writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or taylor.strickland@thevillagesmedia.com.
