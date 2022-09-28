Here comes Ian

Vigilance.
It's what emergency management experts say will pay off for residents to get through Hurricane Ian's arrival.
Authorities and residents were wise to prepare for Ian, which is major hurricane now slowly roaring across Florida.
As more than 2.5 million Floridians were forced to scramble into evacuation mode, clogging Interstate 75 and key north-south highways, local residents can shelter-in-place as Ian creeps across the Florida peninsula.
"This is going to be a major water event," Gov. Ron DeSantis said of deluge of rainfall coming from the hurricane that was only moving at 10 mph midday Tuesday.
High winds will also come.
"People should anticipate losing power," DeSantis warned. "It maybe a few days or it may be more than a few days."
The Villages features underground power lines, but if infrastructure outside The Villages is threatened, outages will occur locally. If they do, Duke Energy had assembled more than 2,000 trucks with more than 6,000 workers at an 80-acre staging site in The Villages in Sumter County and SECO Energy reported it was monitoring and readying to response to outages as well.
Cancellations came streaming in Tuesday, as the tri-county area prepared. Villages entertainment, golf and recreation all made plans to close today. Schools in Lake and Sumter canceled classes today. Marion County schools and The Villages Charter Schools, after dismissing early today, will join them in closure Thursday. Friday's polo activities and the VHS football game were also canceled. The Orlando International Airport's last flight was to be around 10 a.m. today. UF Health hospitals in The Villages and Leesburg canceled elective surgeries scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.
Emergency management officials in Lake, Marion and Sumter counties are continued to monitor the storm's path and anticipate what needs their respective counties might need.
While Sumter officials were preparing, the county commission approved a final property-tax rate that represents the largest tax cut in 15 years.
Commissioners unanimously approved a 9.1% rate cut, setting the rate at $5.59 per $1,000 of assessable value.
They also unanimously approved the $313 million final budget for 2022-23 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. It is an increase of about 3.2% from the previous year, keeping costs in check during a time of high inflation.
The tax rate is the same as 2016 and represents the biggest decrease since the before the 2007-08 Great Recession. The property tax on a home with an assessable value of $300,000 would be $1,677.
All homeowners should have adequate food, water, medications, flashlights, pet supplies and household goods to get through the hurricane's passing and its potential aftermath. Fire Chief Edmund Cain, of The Villages Public Safety Department, reminded residents to not venture out on the roadways immediately after the hurricane clears because of the potential dangers that could exist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.