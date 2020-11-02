Helpful neighbors recognized for their service at group meeting

A small group of people are making a big impact in their neighborhood.
During the Rio Grande Villas Homeowners Association’s Oct. 14 meeting at Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center, Elma Grable recognized several residents who have helped out their fellow neighbors in different ways.
As Grable, the secretary of the group, called out the names of several neighbors to the audience, she said “they all had this funny look on their faces.”
“We have a great Village here,” Grable said. “We care about each other. You have a wonderful bond when you talk to somebody every day or send out an email. It’s great what’s going on here.”
For the past year, Jeannie Dickau and her close friend, Jim Nally, have been making dinner meals every day for her friend, Joyce Armstrong. They’ve made everything from casseroles to quiche to roast beef to tacos to hamburgers.
“We try to keep it varied,” Dickau said. “We wanted to make sure she was having nutritious meals.”
They start making the meals in the late afternoon. Sometimes Armstrong will come over to eat, or Dickau and Nally will deliver the food to her.
“Jim and I both took care of our moms,” Dickau said. “This gives us a sense of purpose. It’s the right thing to do.”
Every morning, Elaine Sullivan sends Carolyn Ianelli an email letting her know she’s OK. If Ianelli doesn’t get an email by 10 a.m., she heads over to see if something is wrong.
More than a year ago, Sullivan was shaken by a health scare. As she was telling the tale to Ianelli, Ianelli suggested that Sullivan send out the morning email.
“I had told her (that episode) was pretty scary,” Ianelli said. “What if something happens to you when you’re home? Someone could be in trouble, and you can’t see or hear (into the home).”
Ianelli, who had worked in home care for more than 20 years, has had to go over to Sullivan’s home on only two occasions.
“One time she overslept, and she had forgotten (another time),” Ianelli said.
Sullivan and Ianelli have known each other for about five years. Ianelli’s husband, Joe, has been a big help for Sullivan, as well.
“I had trouble with my smoke alarms, and he came over and got it so it wasn’t making that terrible noise,” Sullivan said. “It’s nice to know you have neighbors you can count on.”
Jane Caldwell has been having issues with her back, and she is recovering from knee replacement surgery. Because of a fear of falling, Caldwell has been using a walker.
To keep Caldwell moving on the road to recovery, Margarette Heidenreich has joined her on morning walks around the neighborhood, occasionally heading out past the villas.
Heidenreich also drives Caldwell to her doctor’s appointments.
When Grable had called Heidenreich’s name during the meeting, Heidenreich said she was surprised.
“I thought, ‘What? What did I do?’” Heidenreich said. “I never looked at it that way. I’m just helping a friend.”
“I’m very happy they did acknowledge those people (at the meeting),” Caldwell said.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.