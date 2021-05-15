Help good causes with last-minute donations

As many begin returning to their homes outside The Villages, residents are finding items that will expire long before their return, or maybe their style has changed and they want the ability to redecorate when they return. As they look for places to take the goods they no longer want, many places hope to receive their donations. For those looking to clean out their closets, change things within their homes or even looking for a place to donate goods that will expire before they come back to the Sunshine State after the summer, consider donating to local nonprofit organizations that also give back to the community. Here are three ways to clear the clutter and bring you piece of mind:
Donating Food
For residents who are wondering what to do with a pantry full of items set to expire before they return, consider donating to a local food pantry. Food pantries can always use an extra hand to help feed the number of people coming to get help.
“The Villages is such a giving community,” said Carrol Neal, director of the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church. “All the food that is donated gets used in some shape or form. We either give it to a family coming to us for help, a student participating in the backpack snack pack program or give it to another pantry that can use it.”
Donating Clothes
Many local thrift stores will take donations of used clothing. Caring Hands Food Pantry in Wildwood will too. The clothing is sorted through and then either resold with proceeds benefitting the families the charity helps, like at Love In The Name Of Christ Of The Heart Of Florida, or Love INC, or given to families in need for school or job interviews, like Caring Hands in Wildwood or Forward Paths in Leesburg.
“We just want residents to feel comfortable and have opportunity to have nice clothes for job interviews that could help change their lives,” said Jim Shriver, co-coordinator of Caring Hands.
Donating Furniture and Household Goods
For those who may be looking to redecorate or just want to clear some clutter while doing spring cleaning, consider donating to a local thrift store. Bargains and Blessings, a thrift store in Wildwood, uses the proceeds from the sales to benefit multiple organizations, including Shepherd’s Lighthouse, a nonprofit in Belleview helping single mothers and their children get back on their feet; Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties, a nonprofit in Leesburg working with victims of domestic violence; and Kids Central Inc., a nonprofit in Wildwood working with foster children. “We try to help anyone who has a need,” said Susan Merrill, manager of Bargains and Blessings. “The need is constantly there and grows every day, so we are just doing our part to help.”
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
