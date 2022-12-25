Heartfelt gifts all year long

Each year those in and around The Villages give generously to people in need. Whether it’s making sure children have gifts for Christmas, helping animals find a loving home, checking in on neighbors or donating food to area food pantries and soup kitchens, residents help out in big ways. Here are 25 ways members of our community gave to others this year.
HOW WE GAVE
70 children
The number of children the Lady Lake and Fruitland Park police departments helped in their Shop with a Cop event this year. The program identified 25 kids from Fruitland Park and 45 kids in Lady Lake whose families could not afford gifts. They were each given $100 to purchase whatever they wanted.
$5,237.79
The amount of money collected through the All-German Car Show and donated to Dollars for Scholars. Each year, Dollars for Scholars gives thousands to students from Wildwood Middle High School, The Villages High School, Leesburg High School and Holy Trinity Episcopal School who are looking to advance their education.
3,965.25 hours
The amount of hours members of Caring Neighbors donated in the first three quarters of the year to Villagers by doing social and wellness checks and helping with tasks such as getting mail and going to the grocery store for those who are unable.
12,471 items
The number of donations the Miss Leesburg Scholarship Pageant winners gave to the Pregnancy & Family Care Center, a ministry of the Christian Care Center in Leesburg. They gave more than 5,000 wipes and 7,000 diapers, as well as diaper rash cream and a Diaper Genie. The Christian Care Center offers services and programs related to pregnancy and parenting.
150 people
The number of people who joined the Best Buddies The Villages this year. The group pairs people with intellectual or developmental disabilities with others in an effort to create lifelong friendships. To get involved, call Jack Wood at 814-490-8681 or Kristy Sullivan at 309-253-7827.
717 volunteers
The number of volunteers who are part of the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation. Volunteers work in more than 40 departments, from the greeter desk to driving the golf cart shuttle in the parking lot. They help ease the staff’s workload.
200 clients
The number of clients helped through Shepherd’s Lighthouse, a nonprofit organization in Belleview that works with single, homeless mothers to find them jobs and temporary housing to get them back on their feet. Each new client costs the nonprofit about $100.
4,800 hours
The number of hours volunteers at Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care served this year in various capacities.
$5,000
Children’s Home Society of Florida received more than $5,000 worth of items such as pacifiers, diapers, blankets, clothes and more from Villages groups. The organization has been operating in the state for 120 years.
264 people
The number of people who attended The Villages’ Friends of The Salvation Army Annual Soup Off. At the event, they tasted nine soups and raised close to $10,000 for The Salvation Army.
$85,000
The amount of money donated to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Kids, Cops and Christmas event this year. The event lets officers shop for toys with families who struggle to afford gifts during the holidays.
$45,401
The amount of money the Village Vettes Corvette Club donated to the Toys for Tots Drive for Lake and Sumter Counties in December along with 1,624 toys. This brings the 11-year total for the club to 14,935 toys and $203,639.
$60,724.18
The amount of money raised at the 2022 Hot Chicks Pretty in Pink Party in October. The money was donated to UF Health Leesburg Hospital’s free mammogram program to give life-saving tests to people who cannot afford them.
10,000 toys
The number of toys The Villages Woodworkers Club made and donated this year. The toys are each carved by hand and sanded before being painted. Each toy is then given to children in the tri-county area.
90 bricks
The number of bricks purchased from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 for the Sharon Morse Memorial Brick Garden at the UF Health The Villages Hospital. The bricks are $100 each and are engraved with the names of lost loved ones, the dates of important events and more. All proceeds are donated to the hospital’s Auxiliary Foundation.
$48,708
The amount of money this year’s College Colors Day Funds for Food event raised. It is the equivalent of 55,350 pounds of food. From 2012 to 2019, College Colors Day has collected a combined 156,025 pounds of food for local food pantries.
400 veterans
The number of veterans who went on trips with Villages Honor Flight this year. In Villages Honor Flight’s 10 years, 1,959 veterans have traveled to Washington, D.C., and 316 have gone on flightless Honor Flights.
1 million meals
The number of meals Operation Homebound, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church, has served in its 24 years. The program, which delivers meals to people throughout the area who are homebound, reached the milestone in August.
3 clubs
The number of Lions Club now operating in The Villages, meaning more people can receive help from the organization. This year, the Eastport Lions joined the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions and Lake Sumter Lions clubs in The Villages.
$8,700
The amount of money people in the Village of Citrus Grove donated toward creating their AED program. Neighbors in the Village said it’s important to have the machines nearby to help residents in emergencies.
$141,793
The amount of money raised as of Dec. 15 for The Villages Walk To End Alzheimer’s. It is 81% of its goal, but there is still time to donate. The fundraiser closes Saturday. Visit act.alz.org and search for The Villages by ZIP code to securely donate.
$216,867
The amount of money, blood donations and in-kind donations the The Villages Parrot Heads Club donated between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022. The group also surpassed its goal in March and raised $24,000 at its golf cart poker run after a three-year hiatus as well as $30,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
$39,282
The amount raised as of Dec. 15 in the inaugural Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event in The Villages. The event supports research for breast cancer cures and provides a place for those affected to feel seen and supported.
$1,500
The amount the Puc Puggy Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution donated to replenish books in Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine in 2023 at Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary School. The vending machine provides books instead of snacks to students.
$30,000
The amount of money the VHA Foundation Committee raised in 30 days to help those who lost their homes in Hurricane Ian in September.
