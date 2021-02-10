Healthy habits boost cancer survival rate

Though Sandy Kravet has gotten a breast cancer diagnosis twice in her lifetime, she is now in remission and lives a life filled with positivity and lots of activities. She’s among a growing number of survivors, as the cancer death rate has gone down by 31% since 1991, according to the American Cancer Society’s 2021 Cancer Facts and Figures report it released last month. This includes a record one-year drop of 2.4% from 2017 to 2018, the most recent year the data is based on. “I promised my oncologist that I would work very hard and be very active, so I walk every day and I do the dragon boating and I golf,” said Kravet, of the Village of Largo. “I try to be as active as possible, and I believe that’s what led to me being successful in overcoming this.”
The long-term death rate decline comes mostly from big drops in lung, colorectal, breast and prostate cancers — the largest being in lung cancer.
This likely stems from fewer people smoking, and the fact that those who do smoke, smoke less, said Dr. Hiren Mehta, associate professor of medicine at the University of Florida and medical director, UF Shands Medical Intensive Care Unit.
“People who haven’t smoked who get lung cancer tend to do better,” he said. “There are (also) new treatments that have come in, like targeted therapies and immunotherapies that have played a significant role.”
Lifesaving lung cancer screening guidelines were also established about 10 years ago. This is fairly recent compared to breast and colon cancer screening recommendations, which have been around for decades, Mehta said.
Guidelines vary, but generally those who are between 55 and 77 years old who have a history of heavy smoking (30 pack years) and smoke currently or have quit in the last 15 years are recommended to get screened for lung cancer.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, however, recommends the guidelines change to more than 20 pack years and people start screening at 50.
Going in for regular screenings if and when you need them is key to reducing death in any cancer, said Dr. Maen Hussein, medical oncologist with Florida Cancer Specialists.
“The way to survive cancer in general is to find it at an early stage,” he said.
Hussein said people should not hold off on screenings because of fears of catching COVID-19, saying medical facilities are some of the safest places to go.
Kravet said the pandemic hasn’t deterred her from going in for her regular checkups and screenings.
“I just feel that it is the most important thing for your health is to be vigilant on getting the tests you need and that you do it when you’re supposed to,” she said. “So I continued with my mammograms and seeing my oncologist.”
Mehta also stressed the importance of talking with your provider about what screenings you should get and when, saying many who should be getting screened for lung cancer are not.
“The penetration of lung cancer screenings have been very poor,” Mehta said. “Unfortunately, less than 10% of patients who are eligible actually get screened, and that’s something that’s a major driver and it can change the prognosis and trajectory. I would recommend that people who meet the criteria reach out to their providers and see about lung cancer screenings.”
The developments of targeted therapies and immunotherapies — treatments that give the body’s immune system the tools to fight the cancer — also have boosted cancer survival.
Chemotherapy, a common treatment for cancer, creates adverse effects because it stops growth in both cancer and healthy cells, Mehta said. A targeted therapy will go after the specific mutation that causes cancer cells’ growth.
Advances in technology also have helped providers find out more about cancer cells’ mutations.
“A liquid biopsy helps us find the best treatment for the cancer, because cancers cells release DNA in the blood and the biopsy helps us study it,” he said. “Then we can give the patient a medication to counteract those mutations.”
Hussein said people participating in research trials is critical for finding even more life-saving therapies and could be, “a patient’s salvation.”
For Kravet, her salvation has come from support of friends, her lifestyle habits and her attitude.
“The biggest reason why is that I’ve been able to survive this is I have been positive,” she said. “Go get regular checkups, and be positive and active.”
Find a trial near you at clinicaltrials.gov.
