Health care employers meet rising demand

For local health care employers looking at staffing levels, it’s not just about current numbers — it’s also about what’s needed to meet a growing future demand. As people continue to move into The Villages and the surrounding area, the demand for health care services is rising. Other growth is caused by people discovering new treatments, such as what’s going on at Aviv Clinic at the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood. This look at the future is taking place against the backdrop of a labor shortage. “As with all industries, I would say across the nation, I think that we’re all challenged with staffing at this time due to what we see in the market, the competition, the unemployment rate and also too, people making life changes, many people retiring,” said Cheri Benedetti, vice president of human resources at The Villages Health. “So it’s a combination of things that are impacting the job market right now.”
The demand for health care workers in particular is high. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that, from 2020 to 2030, employment in health care occupations will grow 16%. That rate is much faster than average for all occupations, and BLS attributes it to an aging population.
“The need for talented staff in the health care industry continues to grow at a rapid pace across the country, particularly with nursing-related career pathways,” said Heather Long, chief operating officer of UF Health Central Florida, in a statement. “This is also the case at UF Health The Villages Hospital — the only acute care hospital in The Villages.”
There’s also a lot of burnout going on in traditional health care.
“COVID and the current economic challenges have only compounded that,” said Dave Globig, CEO of Aviv Clinics.
Currently, The Villages Health, which operates seven primary, and two specialty, care centers, had 79 clinician and non-clinician openings around mid-July. The majority of those are to back fill positions, but they also include new positions.
Bob Trinh, CEO of The Villages Health, said the positions fall into two categories.
“One is hiring additional care teams to take care of all the new residents moving in, and the other category is we’re investing in TVH so that we can continue to deliver a great care experience for our patients,” he said. “So we’re investing in personnel to do that.”
As the population grows, so does The Villages Health’s staff.
“Best guess, I wouldn’t be surprised if we add another 140 over the next two years, and it’s been similar to what our growth has been,” said Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medical officer for The Villages Health.
Although there are other factors in play, the biggest driver in that is the growth.
Aviv Clinic is also thinking about the future.
During the last six months, Aviv has seen some explosive growth that’s forcing them to begin to aggressively recruit and bring in talent, Globig said.
“As people learn more and more about what’s possible, that’s what’s driving our demand,” he said.
Aviv Clinic offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatments that also look at other areas of clients’ health. Their treatments can help those suffering from cognitive issues because of causes that include strokes, brain injuries, or the aging process, as well as long COVID.
When Aviv opened its doors in 2020, they had 25 staff members. By about mid-July, that number had grown up to 50.
Two years from now, Globig expects they’ll be closer to 100.
Those new jobs will primarily be health care ones, he said, physical therapists, dieticians and others.
All of that hiring, Globig said, is being driven by additional demand and growth in client volume.
UF Health The Villages Hospital is also anticipating having to grow its staff to meet demand from an increasing future patient population.
Right now, there’s multiple recruitment strategies running.
“In addition to making significant wage adjustments for key clinical positions, we are focused on a number of ongoing recruitment and retention strategies to ensure that we can keep pace with the market and preserve our team of dedicated staff, many of whom have helped us navigate the coronavirus pandemic,” Long said.
That includes listening to the workforce to make adjustments to support them, she said. They also partner with local academic institutions to train and develop clinical professionals.
Aviv has a local recruitment team supported by national searches for key positions. They haven’t found it very hard to identify and recruit people, Globig said.
Aviv has less than 5% turnover, which Globig attributes to Aviv’s family-oriented environment where clinicians can practice the way they were trained, and the way they deliver care.
The Villages Health also works to foster a positive workplace environment. They offer a collaborative team-based atmosphere where staff enjoy the work they do, according to Benedetti, as well as a competitive benefits and compensation package.
During orientation, Trinh said they often hear people saying they were referred, and that they’re glad they came.
“That’s always nice to hear that, when your existing team members are referring their friends and family to The Villages Health,” he said.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com
