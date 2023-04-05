HCA Healthcare’s freestanding ER earns No. 1 rating

Residents near County Road 466 in Wildwood officially can say they have access to one of HCA Healthcare’s best facilities — again.
The HCA Florida Trailwinds Village Emergency nursing unit was recently awarded the 2022 HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction Award. The internal award is based on patient satisfaction and care quality among the network’s nursing units. It also places the facility in the network’s top 5% , and as the No. 1 freestanding ER.
It is a huge honor, said Anita Medlin, vice president of emergency services for HCA Florida Ocala and West Marion hospitals, as well as three freestanding emergency rooms.
“It’s one thing that within a division that you’re rated as the top freestanding, but of the entire HCA corporation, that’s just a huge feat and a testament to the quality and safety that we’re providing for that community,” she said.
Alan Keesee, CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, said he’s proud of the team.
“It really is because of the tremendous dedication of the staff and, opening the unit during COVID, they were always there no matter what for the community,” Keesee said. “And their hearts and their compassion for every patient really has come out, and also for each other.”
The freestanding ER opened its doors in Trailwinds Plaza about a month before the pandemic began. It was a time of many unknowns for the new operation, and for the health care industry as a whole.
When you move into a new community, you never know exactly how things are going to go from an emergency medicine physician staffing perspective, said Dr. Richard Petrik, medical director for emergency medicine at HCA Florida Ocala. However, they had a lot of experience staffing ERs appropriately and putting in ERs that function well.
“We didn’t know exactly how well it would be received, but once people started coming and the word spread, you can hear from the patients, it’s not a big leap to see that once that happened it would be well received,” Petrik said. “And, as the community has sort of welcomed us as a care facility, it’s allowed us to continue to grow.”
The Trailwinds facility began receiving accolades soon after it opened its doors. Last year, it was selected as HCA’s second-ranked freestanding ER.
“I don’t want to say that they were disappointed when they got second place, but you could definitely feel throughout the year that they felt it and they wanted to get that first place,” said Frank Lynam, the nurse manager at the Trailwinds ER. “So they really put in the work and it shows.”
In addition to ancillary staff, the 24/7 facility is staffed by four nurses at any one time, and they typically have an attending doctor and a physician’s assistant or RN too.
“We all work together,” Petrik said. “And I think, whenever you have a team that works well together and actually does what it’s set out to do, which is take great care of patients, whenever that happens and you’re recognized for it, that’s exciting.”
The facility offers various services, such as ultrasounds, CAT scans and X-rays. Staff there typically see 50 to 60 patients a day and, on March 23, that included Retta Bruno.
The Village of Sabal Chase resident, who had also used the ER in the past, was there after she hurt her back gardening and cleaning.
“I can’t say enough about this,” Bruno said. “It was fast, it was effective.”
Eventually, the plan is for the ER facility, and the team that works there, to become part of a new hospital at the edge of Trailwinds Plaza. The 60-bed hospital is currently in the works.
“We’re committed to the county,” Keesee said. “We’re committed to being the closest tertiary access facility for the county, and look forward to many years of investment and growth and support together with the residents there in Sumter and The Villages.”
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.