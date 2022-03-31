Harvest employee raises money for fellow employee dealing with house fire

Even though Amanda Alford only knew co-worker Christine Noonan for a couple of weeks, Alford was the first to step up when Noonan lost her home to a fire earlier this month.
“It just felt like the right thing to do,” Alford said.
Noonan, who works as a part-time server at Harvest Restaurant & Bar in Brownwood, and her husband and two dogs escaped the fire safely. But their home in the Village of Gilchrist was heavily damaged.
Alford, who works as a bartender at Harvest, heard the news and got emotional.
“It made me cry,” said Alford, of Oxford. “I hated it.”
She took it upon herself to organize a fundraiser to help the Noonans get back on their feet. With the help of co-workers Brent Galloway and Tyler Meysenburg, Alford held a car wash March 21 at Advance Auto Parts on County Road 466.
Alford had some trouble finding a place to hold the car wash and was grateful for Advance Auto Parts’ help.
“It was starting to get to the point where I thought, ‘Man, I might not pull this off,’” she said.
But pull it off she did. Alford, Galloway and Meysenburg washed 25 to 35 cars and raised about $700.
“It was lovely,” Alford said.
Fred Karimipour, CEO and president of Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group, which includes Harvest Restaurant & Bar and seven other restaurants in The Villages, was touched his employees came together to help another in need.
“To see the people that we selected to come work with our organization to have the same values and same heart that we as a company do is just delightful to see,” Karimipour said. “(Alford) ran with it, she organized it, she put it together and I just sat back and watched and smiled and thanked her and said, ‘I’ll match whatever you make.’”
Alford passed around fliers at Harvest about the car wash and asked customers and staff to donate if they couldn’t make it to the fundraiser.
Noonan was touched by the efforts of her restaurant family.
“We are so grateful for the generosity that everybody has been putting out for us, especially at the restaurant,” Noonan said. “We are so grateful that it makes us well up with tears.”
Alford raised about $1,200 total, which Karimipour matched. Last week, Noonan and her husband were invited to have lunch at Harvest and Alford presented her with a check.
“I just think she’s the sweetest, kindest person, because we just opened and I only worked there two weeks,” Noonan said of Alford. “For her to reach out to do something like that just blew me away.”
Alford said she likes making people feel special but never helped someone in this way before.
Now, she wants to put together more charitable events for local and international organizations through FMK, and help out with the charity events the company already hosts.
“This started something pretty big for me,” Alford said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
