Hanukkah opens safely under stars

“Happy Hanukkah everyone,” Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein of Temple Shalom of Central Florida said to those gathered outside the Oxford synagogue Thursday night. “It is great to have you here to celebrate.” Sonnenstein then turned toward a computer monitor. “Happy Hanukkah Zoomers,” the rabbi said. “We are happy that you are able to participate this year.” In a year when COVID-19 has caused area houses of worship to do things differently when it comes to gatherings and other events, Temple Shalom opted to turn its annual Hanukkah celebration at the sanctuary into “Hanukkah Under the Stars.” Dozens of Temple Shalom members and others gathered just outside the synagogue for an hour of dance, music and celebration, while more watched the festivities via Zoom. “This is a Hanukkah to remember, not one to forget,” Sonnenstein said. “This is a Hanukkah where we celebrate while also taking precautions.”
Attendees adhered to social-distancing guidelines and wore masks and face shields. A dance troupe performing Israeli folk dances kept their mouths and noses covered. Even “Dreidel Man” Ken Ellinoff, who wore a giant dreidel costume to demonstrate the four-sided spinning top that the young and young at heart play at Hanukkah, put on a blue face mask to match his similarly colored costume.
“Keep spinning, Dreidel Man,” Sonnenstein said with a laugh as he and Ellinoff humorously explained the symbols of the dreidel to those watching in person and online. “I’m not sure if the Zoomers can see you, so how about one more spin?”
Even with social distancing, those in attendance were grateful to see each other again. Temple Shalom halted all worship and indoor activities inside its Oxford sanctuary back in March due to COVID-19.
“Seeing everyone back on Temple Shalom grounds is quite stimulating,” said Dennis Roth, of the Village of Dunedin, who serves as president of Temple Shalom of Central Florida. “We are hopeful that when things improve with COVID-19 we will be available to experience a return to normal again.”
Thursday night’s celebration was the first of two “Hanukkah Under the Stars” events that Temple Shalom has planned. The second is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
“We are not ready to return inside to celebrate, but we wanted to make sure to hold an event that is open to everyone in our tri-county community,” said Susan Feinberg, marketing coordinator for Temple Shalom. “Hanukkah is a time to celebrate, and we hope the community, regardless of faith or denomination, can do just that.”
Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire more than 2,000 years ago. Each year, the holiday is celebrated with the lighting of a menorah, as well as traditional foods, gifts and games.
Thursday night’s events concluded with the lighting of the first candle of Temple Shalom’s Hanukkah menorah. Temple members also brought their own menorahs to light. The Hanukkah menorah has eight main branches marking the eight nights of the “Festival of Lights,” as well as a ninth raised servant light that is used to kindle the other lights.
Menorahs are also on display at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, Spanish Springs Town Square and Brownwood Paddock Square every night of Hanukkah. Sonnenstein said Temple Shalom members will light the menorahs every afternoon with the right number of candles and say blessings each evening.
Temple Shalom also is holding a series of virtual events via Zoom to mark the holiday from Dec. 11-18. To learn more about the activities, visit tscfl.org.
As Thursday night’s festivities came to a close, Sonnenstein had a message for those in attendance and online.
“You are the light that lights up the darkness,” he said. “You are the light of hope, the light that puts a smile on someone’s face. Be that light.”
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
