Halloween Activities Support Fall Tourism

In the spirit of the monsters, skeletons, ghosts and jack-o’-lanterns for which this time of year is known, Central Florida destinations large and small are carrying on familiar festivities with new safety measures. Annual traditions like the fall festival at Timberline Farm in Belleview and Scott’s Maze Adventures at Long and Scott Farms in Zellwood went forward with social-distancing limitations because of COVID-19. Orlando theme parks also are offering some experiences from their special Halloween events during regular operations, even allowing guests to dress up in costume.
Local fall festivals continue
Fall in Florida may feel humid still in October, but it’s still a time to celebrate.
And the celebrations were plentiful despite social-distancing needs.
Timberline Farm in Belleview offered its annual fall festival and pumpkin patch.
Owner Franco Almeida took some precautions this year, like installing sanitizing stations and spacing guests farther apart on hayrides.
“That’s the main thing, keeping healthy and keeping a distance, trying not to have the kids on top of each other,” he said.
In Zellwood, Scott’s Maze Adventures at Long & Scott Farms is offering its corn maze for an 18th year. The maze is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays until Dec. 13.
What’s different this year is the staff is encouraging guests to buy their tickets online to reduce face-to-face interactions and the line at the ticket window. Like at Timberline, there’s a heavy presence of sanitizer.
Saturday Sunsational Farms in Umatilla — with its giant orange decorated as a jack-o’-lantern — will hold its Halloween Tent or Treat event, a safe trick-or-treating opportunity for families, from 3-6 p.m.
It follows the farm’s Fall Farm Days, with a pumpkin patch and scavenger hunt maze held during the day on three weekends, and its inaugural Haunted Trail held during two weekend nights.
Staff encouraged social distancing during these events and kept capacity limited for the Haunted Trail.
Also happening today is the inaugural Halloween Spooktacular at Camp Geneva in Fruitland Park. The event, which takes place from noon-8 p.m., was made possible because of volunteers from The Villages.
The event will feature safe trick or treating, a haunted house, an adventure maze, horseback rides and live entertainment.
Camp Geneva Director Peter Miraglia said offering community events like this despite the COVID-19 pandemic offers families a sense of normalcy and something for them to do on the weekend.
“With how things were turned upside-down, there's comfort to be taken in being able to take your family to an event like this where you can be together, but have space to yourself,” he said.
Theme parks alter experiences
Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are offering special fall and Halloween experiences during the day at the parks.
Disney has decorated the Magic Kingdom for Halloween, hosted Halloween-themed cavalcades at Main Street U.S.A. with characters dressed for Halloween and sold Halloween-themed merchandise at souvenir shops. The resort’s parks offered seasonal food and drinks, including a pumpkin spice waffle sundae.
Universal opened two of its Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses during regular park hours: “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy” and “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives.”
Other seasonal activities include a “Scarecrow Stalk” maze at Universal Studios, trick-or-treating at Universal Islands of Adventure and Halloween-themed food and drinks at CityWalk, including a frozen candy corn drink.
For the first time at both Disney and Universal, guests of all ages have been allowed to wear Halloween costumes during their visits.
During typical years, Disney and Universal would host special events at night separate from regular theme park ticketing. But those events — Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights and Disney’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party — were canceled this year as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
