Habitat for Humanity looks to the future

Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter is gearing up to build its next seven homes.
The organization closed its application period this week after receiving more than 200 applicants for its next seven homes, which will be built in Leesburg, Lady Lake, Mascotte and Coleman.
The number of families who applied for affordable housing help was a slight increase from past cycles, said Lacie Himes, development director with Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter.
“It feels great to know we are reaching the people in need, but it’s bittersweet to not get to everyone at once,” she said.
The next step is to evaluate each application and and choose which families will be accepted, a pime.
“Things like family size, their location and median income are all considered,” Himes said. “So are things like credit.”
Some families are close to meeting the requirements, but need extra help before being eligible.
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter hosts free financial literacy programs to help families learn tools like budgeting and credit counseling.
“I had a homeowner recently close on a home who had previously applied two times and didn’t qualify,” Himes said. “It felt so good to see her grow and get to where she wanted and needed to be.”
Himes said families also need to know how to be good homeowners and how to properly budget for home expenses, and Habitat offers the training even after people are placed, if needed.
Other factors, like where a family is located, can determine whether they make it through the process.
If a family is located in Lady Lake and can’t or does not want to relocate to somewhere a house is being built, they might not get a house in that “cycle,” Himes said.
Program director Veronica Troxell will examine each of the applications and notify the families that they are receiving a home — the first exciting step of the Habitat process.
One of those homes will be built by the Villagers Habitat for Humanity Club, and the club already has started fundraising.
Sally Read, co-president of the club, said her favorite step in the process is passing the key to the family when it is time to move in.
“I mean, I love every part of building the house, but it’s beautiful to see the families move into their homes,” the Village of Tall Trees resident said.
The Habitat club, a nonprofit that began in 2019, recently built its fourth Habitat house. Members began construction in November 2022 and finished in April on the home for Nicole Benton and her family.
Benton said the club did much more than construct a house.
“Sally and so many others are now my friends,” she said. “I’ll always be grateful for them.”
Read hopes the club will have a similar connection with the next family, whomever they are.
“We don’t know what family or where the house will be yet, but we know for sure we are building one of these seven new houses,” Read said. “We’re hoping if the schedule doesn’t change we’ll get started in October.”
All the members love their involvement with Habitat, Read said, but they could not build homes without the support of the community.
Recently the club held a fundraiser to help cover the $15,000 sponsor fee they must pay to Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter to build their next house. The fee also goes toward paying professional builders to assist with construction.
“We wouldn’t be able to build and help these families if we didn’t fundraise,” Read said. “We got about $5,500 at our June event, and we’re always so thankful to everyone who donates.”
Read said the group also collections donations through its Villagers Home Assist program, in which members provide free repairs and maintenance at the homes of people unable to care for their yard, including those who are injured or disabled, widowed or elderly.
“We do things like pressure wash the exterior of houses, we cut bushes and hedges, fix lawn sprinklers and do weeding if needed,” she said. “We never charge for the work, but always appreciate when people give a small donation.”
At a recent cleanup, co-president Kevin Tucker, of the Village Del Mar, helped fix a broken fence.
Tucker said he always enjoys doing what he can to help others.
“If I’m able to help, I always think, why not do what I can,” he said. “It feels good knowing the small things as well as the big things get taken care of for people.”
To donate to Villagers Habitat for Humanity Club, email villagershabitat@gmail.com. To donate to Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, visit habitatls.org.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
