Guided kayak tours return to Lake Griffin

Journeys through the natural world of Old Florida now are possible again with a tour guide. Earlier this month, the guided kayak tours at Lake Griffin State Park led by volunteers from The Villages returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The return of these tours, where guides paddle through Lake Griffin via the Dead River Marsh, was much anticipated. Since their debut in 2014, they’ve been the biggest source of income for the state park closest to The Villages. Money raised from the $30-per-person tours funds the park’s citizen-support organization, Friends of Lake Griffin State Park. Interest in the tours over the years helped the group pay for projects that paid staff couldn’t do on state funding alone, like a fitness trail with exercise equipment that debuted last year.
The draw of these tours is straightforward: A chance to get away from civilization and experience Florida’s flora and fauna, with guides explaining what they’re seeing and why they matter in the ecosystem.
“I think this is going to mean a lot to people, that they can get back out in the wilderness,” said Karl Langlois, president of Friends of Lake Griffin State Park. “The tours are a great way to do it.”
Gradual Return
Lake Griffin was one of the first state parks to reopen following a monthlong statewide lockdown in April 2020 that shut down the state park system. One month after its reopening, park staff let visitors rent canoes and kayaks again, though on a limited basis to allow for more rigorous sanitizing.
But guided paddles remained on indefinite hiatus, even after Park Manager Mark Knapke got approval from the state government to resume them.
Villagers’ health and safety concerns explain why they didn’t return right away. Most of the volunteer guides felt uncomfortable with the idea of leading groups of unfamiliar people at a time when the risk of getting COVID-19 was high.
Those concerns eased up after all 11 of the park’s tour guides — seven who are certified as interpretative guides with the Florida Park Service and four who are new to the park and still in training — got vaccinated, said Langlois, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores.
Longtime ecotour guide Larry Wuest, a former president of The Villages Canoe and Kayak Club, said some aspects of the tours will be different for both the guides and the visitors.
One of the most noticeable changes is the face mask requirement. They’re required on shore before and after the trip, but not required while out on the water.
But there are smaller details that may be absent, like how guides used to go up and make sure a paddler’s personal flotation device was tight enough before they launched their boats, said Wuest, of the Village of Charlotte.
“Some of the guys aren’t as comfortable with getting up to people that haven’t been vaccinated,” he said.
Lake Miona Tours
Prior to the paddle tours’ return, guides have been going out once a week on paddle trips at Lake Miona for recurring skills testing and training new guides, Wuest said.
Linda Morrison, a park volunteer who leads the ecotours, said these trips are happening on Lake Miona because it has more open space and less boat traffic.
Several dates for ecotours in April are available for reservations. The two-hour tours start at 9 a.m. Reservations can be made through the Friends of Lake Griffin website, flgsp.org.
In the past, visitors had to reserve the tours by calling the park’s ranger station and paying in cash on the day of the tour, said Morrison, of the Village of St. James.
Last month, park volunteers tested out the online reservation system by scheduling paddle tours for three groups of members of The Villages Canoe and Kayak Club, a group that some volunteers also belong to. The tours coincided with a ribbon cutting for a renovated kayak launch at the park.
Ecotours cost $30 per person, and the cost includes a kayak or canoe rental, paddle, personal flotation device and a whistle. If people bring their own kayaks and equipment, the tours are $25.
On each ecotour, a guide leads the paddlers through Lake Griffin via the Dead River Marsh. The guide points out trees, plants and wildlife that paddlers encounter along the way, as well as explaining the role of Lake Griffin’s flora and fauna in the environment.
Sharing what they know about Florida’s environment with others is why the paddle tour guides find the experience rewarding, Morrison said.
“One of the things is, we’re all volunteers, and we do this because we love showing people things — here’s a plant, here’s a gator,” she said. “We love showing people nature and the real Florida. It’s what excites us, and it’s why we volunteer. We enjoy watching people’s eyes light up as they see things for the first time.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.