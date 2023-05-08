Groups give tips on hurricane preparation at expo

When it comes to hurricane season, it pays to be prepared.
On Friday, The Villages Public Safety Department hosted the 16th annual Hurricane Expo at Savannah Center to help residents get ready. During the expo, more than 40 local businesses, government agencies and other organizations shared information on how to prepare for hurricane season, which starts June 1.
“Don’t wait until the last minute; prepare well in advance,” said Kathryn Voithofer, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) of The Villages central area commander. “Prepare well in advance, because we never know when these things are going to happen.” The Colorado State University preliminary forecast for the 2023 hurricane season predicts the season will have slightly below-average activity, with 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.
On a local level, The Villages is in a good position both geographically and by design, to weather a hurricane and its effects. However, as Michael Bell, professor in the CSU department of atmospheric science warned in the report, it only takes one storm near someone to make it an active season for them.
Here are five tips from some of the expo’s vendors on how to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.
The Villages Public Safety Department
The local fire department was on hand Friday to share safety and preparedness tips with residents. The biggest piece of advice the agency recommends is to stay informed, said Bob Sjogren, community risk reduction coordinator for VPSD.
“The last thing you want to do is be caught unprepared, and at the last minute you’re scrambling just to stay safe,” he said.
He recommends listening to the warnings and following the instructions given by local authorities.
For more information, contact the agency at 352-205-8280.
Community Emergency Response Team of The Villages
The local emergency response team, which aids VPSD during natural disasters, told attendees about the group, how to join, and how the public can prepare for emergencies.
“We’re a response organization set up for natural disasters and we want to make sure people understand where we are and talk about what the organization does for the community,” Voithofer said.
When it comes to preparation, Voithofer recommends residents give their property a look over to make sure everything is safe and secure, as well as checking on neighbors and making sure they have enough supplies.
For more information, visit certofthevillages.org.
Your Humane Society SPCA
The animal shelter in Lake Panasoffkee was focused on how residents should prepare for severe weather when they have pets.
They also raised money to keep the animal shelter going because there is always a need to support it, especially after natural disasters.
“We want to keep people’s pets safe at home for the hurricane season,” said Shannon Kelleigh, volunteer.
She recommends people look up what hurricane shelters accept pets and to prepare important items ahead of time.
Pet owners should have a go bag ready with pet medications, food, water, treats, a leash, toy and comfort item, Kelleigh said.
For more information, contact the shelter at 352-793-9117.
The American Red Cross
The American Red Cross provided information on how to prepare for hurricanes, tornadoes, fires and other natural disasters, as well as how to get involved with the organization.
Volunteers were present to answer questions attendees had about how to prepare and general disaster preparedness safety tips, said Beverly Gould, volunteer. The biggest piece of advice she would offer is to be prepared and make a plan.
For more information, visit redcross.org.
Community WatchThe public safety agency, which provides an extra set of eyes and ears in the community, also attended the expo. Community Watch wants to make sure the public is prepared and has the proper information like emergency phone numbers, said Julie Evans, dispatcher supervisor.
“Always be prepared,” she said. “Make sure you have everything you need in case of a power outage, and you have somewhere safe to be.”
For more information, contact the department at 352-753-0550.
Senior writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com|
