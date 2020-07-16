Groups find creative ways to help schools

Villages groups are thinking of ways to help for the upcoming school year. With normal drives and fundraisers canceled because of social distancing requirements, many are finding other ways. Dawn Carr, associate professor of the Department of Sociology at Florida State University, said it is not uncommon in places that foster community engagement to have a large number of residents who give significantly to help others. “In a community like The Villages, residents are in a position where they’re no longer working, so they are looking for opportunities to help others and have meaning in their lives.” Here are five of the groups that are helping:
Busy Hands, Happy Hearts
Busy Hands, Happy Hearts has been creating book bags to put on the backs of the chairs of third- to fifth-graders at Fruitland Park Elementary School. Last year, they made more than 400 bags and plan to surpass that goal, donating the items just before the school year begins. They have been creating the bags in addition to other projects, including making face masks for first responders. For more information, or to get involved, call President Karen Nehrenz at 352-750-0582.
Dollars for Scholars
The Villages Dollars for Scholars is hosting driveway concerts to raise money so they can continue supplying scholarships to local students graduating from Wildwood Middle High School and The Villages High School. These scholarships go to students looking to further their education, and some students will be the first in their families to go to college. For more information, or to donate, call or email Joyce Gilette, president of Dollars for Scholars, at 352-633-5281 or JYFL1@aol.com.
Friends of SoZo Kids
Friends of SoZo Kids is hosting a drive-thru collection from 9 a.m. to noon on July 25 at North Lake Presbyterian Church at 975 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. SoZo Kids helps sponsor the Help Agency of the Forest, which supports the children of Ocala National Forest. They will collect the following newly purchased items for boys and girls who are ages 5-17: good-quality sneakers, packs of underwear, sports bras for teen girls, as well as T-shirts, jeans and shorts.
Piecemakers
Members of a chapter of The Villages Quilting Guild, the Piecemakers, have been crafting quilts to give to the pre-K students at Wildwood Elementary School. Each student will receive their own quilt at the beginning of the school year to use during nap time. At the end of the school year, the students will get to keep the crafted-with-love quilts to use at home. For more information about the project or how to get involved, contact President Patricia Graves at 248-240-3941.
Friends of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch
The group is taking money to help teachers buy items in bulk due to its July School Supply Drop-off and Social being canceled, but it still is accepting new school supplies that have already been purchased. Supplies can be dropped off at the home of Skip and Carol Bryan, the group coordinators, at 1005 Livingston Loop, The Villages, FL 32162. Checks can be made out to the Friends Group or to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch and mailed to the Bryans.
