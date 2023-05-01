Group seeks help to honor fallen veterans

Nine years ago, Doug Gardner and his wife started placing American flags at the graves of veterans at the Florida National Cemetery with Flags for Fallen Vets.
After placing a flag at his first grave, thanking the veteran for their service and saluting them, he knew he and his wife would be buried there.
“We believe that every veteran that sacrificed for our freedom should be honored,” said Gardner, the executive vice president of Flags For Fallen Vets Inc, for Florida. “By putting a flag on each of their gravestones, it’s our way of remembering them.”
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Flags for Fallen Vets placing flags for Memorial Day at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. To continue the tradition, Flags for Fallen Vets still needs hundreds of volunteers to place 120,000 American flags at the veterans’ graves in the cemetery.
Flags for Fallen Vets is a national organization that started in 2012. Its mission is to place an American flag at the gravestone of every veteran for every Memorial Day.
Volunteers place a flag at the gravestone, say their name, thank the veteran for their service and salute them if they are also a veteran, said Bob Mills, who volunteers to place flags each year.
This ensures their names will never be forgotten, said Gardner.
Gardner oversees the placement of flags at five Florida cemeteries: Florida National Cemetery, South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota and Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg.
“It’s a sight to behold to see all these small American flags in front of them,” said Mills, of the Village of La Belle.
Rain or shine, this year’s event is at 9 a.m. on May 28 at the cemetery. The organization would like 2,800 total volunteers, and is about 600 people short of this goal, said Gardner, of the Village of Gilchrist.
Volunteers will also be needed June 3 to remove the flags.
To volunteer for either placement or pickup, visit flagsforfallenvets.com and click the “2023 Volunteer Registration Form” tab at the top.
For groups over 10 people, contact Gardner at doug.gardner@flagsforfallenvets.com or Mary Jacob at Mary.Jacob05@yahoo.com.
The group also needs to replace some of the worn American flags and is looking for donations to purchase 20,000 flags. A $25 donation covers 31 flags, Gardner said.
For more information about Flags for Fallen Vets, or to make a donation, contact Gardner at 203-856-8663.
Marguerite Desbrow is also busing volunteers for $12 to place flags at the cemetery.
Four buses will depart at 7 a.m. May 28 from American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake and the Lowe’s parking lot in Wildwood.
Registration is first come first serve and there are limited spots left on one of the four buses, she said. To register for a bus seat contact Desbrow at 352-633-0882.
Volunteers should bring a hammer, water bottle, screwdriver, and ruler or guide to measure 12”.
“It’s such a heartwarming experience, and there’s a lot of tears,” Gardner said.
Senior writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com
