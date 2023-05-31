Group rallies to raise awareness about heatstroke

Members of KNOMES, a Village of Collier social group, were gathered for their annual putting contest at Palmer Legends Country Club when Lynn Krupski heard someone yelling.
“I look over and there is a woman slumped in her golf cart,” she said.
The woman, a fellow KNOMES member, had lost consciousness due to dehydration and heat exposure. This summer is set to be the hottest on record, and seniors in particular should be careful to avoid heat exhaustion, which can lead to heatstroke.
And, after their experience at Palmer Legends, the KNOMES are trying to make sure their neighbors can recognize the signs of heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses.
Environmental heat is the leading cause of death from natural weather factors, and 27% of those fatalities were adults 65 or older, according to a study published by the University of Florida.
“Heat related illnesses are definitely a concern for the residents here in The Villages,” said Dr. Donal Spry, chief of emergency medicine at UF Health The Villages Hospital. “We commonly see one to two patients each day in the emergency department throughout the summer months with symptoms related to heat exposure.”
Heat exhaustion can manifest as lightheadedness, weakness, headache, and nausea. As body temperature rises further, people can experience unexpected symptoms such as confusion, slurred speech, or even loss of consciousness.
Spry said the best way to reduce the risk of heat exposure is to take frequent breaks in cool areas, increase hydration and if possible, try to be outdoors earlier in the day.
The AGS Health in Aging Foundation warns that older adults are at serious risk when temperatures rise above 80 degrees, as the ability to feel thirst and tolerate heat decreases with age.
Chris Roush, a retired nurse and KNOMES member, cautions that the symptoms of dehydration and heat-related illness can be deceptive. She also warns against long walks in the middle of the day, as well as excessive alcohol and caffeine intake.
“When you wake up in the morning, your brain is already dehydrated,” she said. “You should be hydrating before you ever leave your home.”
Golfers should be especially careful because of the long hours spent on the green. Roush recommends wearing damp towels around the neck, bringing enough water bottles to cover daily intake, setting hydration reminders on cell phones and adding electrolyte-infused powder to replace those lost due to perspiration.
Electrolyte-infused powders contain significantly higher volumes of nutrients than traditional, ready-made sports drinks. Roush strongly suggests choosing them instead.
Spry and Roush confirm the KNOMES made the correct choice at Palmer Legends Country Club. They said that, if someone is already showing signs or symptoms related to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, they should seek medical attention immediately.
On that day in April, Ken, who is also the head of the KNOMES AED group, went to the woman’s side to determine if CPR needed to be administered and found her surprisingly resistant to waking. Someone else called emergency services.
The woman eventually came to full consciousness after Lynn poured water over her head.
“It really scared us,” Lynn said.
Following the incident, Lynn dedicated months to researching the risk of dehydration and heat exhaustion for older adults and was shocked by how little she knew on the subject. Like many Villagers, she and other members of the KNOMES are from colder climates, which means that many of them are unfamiliar with the risks of heat exhaustion.
“A big take away for us is heat exhaustion and dehydration is a bigger issue than we previously thought,” Ken said. “There is a disproportionate number of people at risk.”
Lynn compiled the information she gathered and presented it to Carol Roth, the current head of the KNOMES, to include it in an information campaign to warn others. Roth agreed to include the information in the KNOMES monthly news letter and Lynn is hopeful the message will spread to the surrounding communities.
She also warns that, with schools out for summer vacation and many children coming to The Villages to visit, grandparents should take heed to pay attention their grandchildren’s sun exposure as well.
“The easiest thing is prevention. The next is educating ourselves and others so we can help them,” Lynn said.
