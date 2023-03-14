Grandparents find support at churches

Being a grandparent is special. But it also can be tough, particularly when loved ones live far away and grandchildren speak a new, young language older generations don’t understand.
Local churches are helping seniors find common bonds with their grandchildren, particularly when it comes to faith and legacy.
“Grandparenting is important to who we are, and we want to leave a legacy for our grandchildren,” said Mark Ingmire, pastor of Village Christian Church in Wildwood.
Village Christian is taking advantage of resources offered by Legacy Coalition, a national ministry that helps grandparents grow in their biblical role through its activities and events. One such resource is a video series called “Grandparenting Matters,” which it offered to congregants and others last year.
“It gave those in attendance the tools to let them know that no matter how old they and their grandchildren are, the grandparents can still speak and have an impact in their lives,” he said. “Even something as simple as having conversations about spiritual matters or having a prayer before a meal can make a big difference.”
Ingmire, who is a grandfather himself, said the seminar works because of what it focuses on.
“We had about 40 people in attendance for the series,” he said. “We are thinking about bringing it back or doing something similar down the line.”
Open Bible Lutheran Church is offering the “Grandparenting Matters” series from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through April 11.
“It focuses on becoming an intentional grandparent,” said Randy Cochran, staff minister of music and education at Open Bible Lutheran. “What that means is learning the things that grandparents can do to pass on their legacy and faith to their grandchildren, as well as making a connection with their younger relatives when they are far away.”
Open Bible Lutheran offered the course last fall, and it was popular enough to do again.
“We are hoping to have around 20 people for the course this time around,” Cochran said. “It’s not just for congregants of Open Bible Lutheran; it’s for Villagers and others who wish to be more intentional grandparents.”
Legacy Coalition also hosts what it describes as the only national conference on Christian grandparenting. The 2022 conference, which took place over two days last fall, was live-streamed to sites nationwide, including Live Oaks Community Church’s Woodridge campus in Oxford.
“A two-day commitment was tough, but we had 50 people there,” said Jim Erb, mobilization pastor of Live Oaks Community. “The speakers really talked about what it takes to be intentional grandparents. We all do good things, but we need to be more intentional when it comes to connecting with grandkids on faith.”
Not all houses of worship are able to offer such seminars, but many do provide alternatives.
New Covenant United Methodist Church, for example, has a section on its website called “Support for Grandparents,” which features links to resources that congregants can use to answer questions they may have. They include ways to support grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, as well as legal resources for grand-families.
North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake recently hosted an event with keynote speaker David Thomas, director of family counseling at Daystar Counseling Ministries in Nashville and co-author of several faith-based books on spiritually nurturing children.
“We also offer a ‘Hope for Hurting Parents and Grandparents’ group,” said Pastor Liz Smith, of North Lake Presbyterian. “This group provides resources for parents and grandparents hurting over destructive behaviors or choices of their teen, adult or grandchildren.”
At the Chapel of Christian Faith in The Villages, there is currently no specific program tailored to grandparents. But Pastor Keith Johnson makes sure his door is open when it comes to congregants wanting to be the best grandparents they can be.
“One thing I do is teach them how to effectively share their faith, which translates to doing so with children as well as adults,” he said.
Johnson uses a book series called “Big Thoughts for Little Thinkers” to get that point across. The four-book series is tailored to children ages 3 to 8.
“It teaches important aspects of the Christian faith and is something I recommend to parents and grandparents,” he said. “Grandparents can share the books with their young grandchildren and read them together. And they help children develop a strong foundation in their own faith.”
For more information on Open Bible Lutheran’s “Grandparenting Matters” seminar and how to join, visit openbiblelutheranchurch.com.
