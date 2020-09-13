Grandparents embrace bigger caregiving role

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 87F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.