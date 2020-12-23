Governor: Seniors go first on vaccines

Ten Villagers may be among the first high-risk community members in the nation at age 70 or older to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Each of the residents volunteered to receive the vaccine Tuesday during a news conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis at UF Health The Villages Hospital. “These are probably the first members of the community who are senior citizens to be vaccinated, maybe anywhere in the country, but certainly in Florida,” DeSantis said. “So this is sort of a preview of what we’re going to be seeing a lot of.” Seniors 70 and older will be the priority over all other age groups in Florida when it comes to receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, when it becomes available, he said. “While we will be releasing additional plans very soon, we will have some community vaccination sites available for older individuals, as well as working with our hospital system to be able to deliver as many vaccines as possible to those who want the vaccine, particularly in the elderly demographic,” DeSantis said.
Other than essential health care workers, Florida will not put younger front-line workers ahead of the senior population, he said.
“Let me be very clear,” DeSantis said. “Our vaccines are going to be targeted for our elderly population. We’ve been through the past week with the tip of the spear with health care workers, as well as our long-term care residents and staff, and that will continue because we’ve made a lot of progress with that. But, as we get into the general community, the vaccines are going to be targeted where the risk is greatest. And that is in our elderly population. We are not going to put young, healthy workers ahead of our elderly vulnerable population.”
The governor’s promise comes as AARP Florida released updated data that found Florida tied with New Jersey out of all states with the fifth lowest reports of nursing home COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents for the three weeks ended Dec. 6, according to the nonprofit’s data sheet. It also has the third lowest COVID-19 infection rate per 100 residents among all states.
UF Health pharmacists injected the 10 residents with the vaccine in about 10 minutes, which included Diane Spencer, 76, of the Village of Gilchrist.
The staff was very professional, she said, and the injection took no time at all.
“I didn’t feel the injection, and I did not feel the vaccine as it was going in,” she said afterward. “It’s much easier than a flu shot.”
The experience left her with one thought that she intends to share with friends, neighbors and acquaintances.
“Get in line to get it as fast as you can,” she said.
The governor’s visit followed a Sumter County Health Department advisory last week that reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“With the onset of the cooler weather, it was predicted that we would receive additional cases in Sumter County, and this has unfortunately occurred,” said Dr. Sanford D. Zelnick, county health department director. “Last week, we received 284 new cases, which is an increase from prior weeks. While the hospital has capacity to deal with increasing cases, they, too, have experienced a rise in their case volume.”
Zelnick urged everyone to continue with precautions such as avoiding large gatherings, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing of 6 feet or more, and frequently using hand sanitizer and handwashing.
“Our experience in caring for those affected has improved greatly over the past six to nine months,” he said. “However, elders — particularly those with chronic or serious medical conditions such as heart or lung disease, diabetes, obesity or depressed immunity — may experience more severe complications. As a community, we all have a responsibility to others to take whatever actions we can reasonably take, to protect the most vulnerable among us.”
The concern for DeSantis is the estimated 3.12 million Floridians age 70 and older.
“We have in the state of Florida people 65 and older, about 4.4 million residents,” he said. “If you look forward about the vaccines being allocated, we are not going to have over the next six weeks 4.4 million doses for individuals. We probably will have a couple million. We’ll see how that works. What I would say to the elderly population, it’s going to be reserved for you.”
DeSantis urged all Floridians to exercise patience as the vaccine rollout continues.
“Not everyone is going to be able to do it on day one,” he said. “It’s going to take some time to be able to make sure everybody has access. We’re going to work very hard at the state to provide whatever support we can to our health care providers to be able to make this happen. This is something over the next six weeks, eight weeks, we should be able to make huge progress on. I wish it was as simply as just doing it overnight, but that’s not necessarily the case. Just understand that you’re talking just 70-plus, we’ve got 3.12 million. Not everyone may want it; of course, it’s not mandated. I do believe most will want it. So we want to make sure we’re working to be able to provide that to the folks who really want it.”
