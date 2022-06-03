Gov. DeSantis signs historic budget here

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a state budget Thursday in The Villages that he described as “record-breaking across the board, however you slice it. Record-breaking tax relief, record-breaking line item vetoes, record-breaking budget surplus, record-breaking education, record-breaking environment and conservation.” DeSantis signed the $109.9 billion budget in front of a crowded room at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. “So what we really had to do was, yes, if you look at over the last couple of years, we kept Florida open, we protected people’s rights,” DeSantis said. “We saved countless numbers of jobs and people’s businesses and made sure kids had the opportunity to be in school in person. And all of that meant we have outpaced the nation on virtually every indicator: better job growth, better business formation, better economic growth, record-breaking tourism in 2021.”
The budget was passed during the regular state legislative session in March when legislators went into overtime to approve a $112.1 billion budget.
The budget DeSantis signed Thursday afternoon was a little different, as he has line item veto power over individual appropriation items.
“We exercised that power very robustly in this budget, not because the legislature is necessarily putting pork - there was some pork - but I think it was just because we don’t want to be in a situation where we’re repeating the mistakes of Washington by overspending,” DeSantis said.
The budget is the state’s biggest. For scope, DeSantis compared Florida to New York. Florida has 3 million more residents, he said, but New York’s budget is twice as big.
Florida’s budget includes funding for items including teacher raises, a second year of bonuses for local government first responders, and giving state workers a $15 minimum wage ahead of the state deadline.
Outgoing State Senate President Wilton Simpson, one of the legislative leaders who accompanied DeSantis at the event, highlighted the minimum wage increase.
“This year the people who take care of our most vulnerable, if you work in the school system and you make less than $15 an hour because you are a cafeteria worker or you are a bus driver, or any of the other services, this year you now will get paid $15 an hour,” he said. “If you take care of our most vulnerable in nursing homes, in APD and other areas that are contracted with the state, you will also make $15 an hour, and so we’re very proud of that.”
Money also will go to Alzheimer’s research and more than $1.2 billion in tax relief. That includes the ongoing Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday that runs through June 10 and the new month-long gas tax holiday in October.
During the gas tax holiday, Floridians should see the price of gas reduced 25.3 cents per gallon.
Florida is also projected to have reserves at the end of Fiscal Year 2021-2022 totaling more than $20 billion.
Outgoing State House Speaker Chris Sprowls told the audience, “If any of us go visit our friends in the Northeast and you tell them that the budget in your state had the largest reserves and the largest tax cuts ever, they are not going to believe you, because it’s so far from what they have.”
Multiple local officials were in the audience, including Wildwood City Commissioner Marcos Flores and Sumter County Commissioner Roberta Ulrich.
Wendy Barta, of the Village of Pinellas, also attended.
“The country has a very uncertain future and I was happy to see that the state is taking prudent measures to take care of us,” she said.
Susan Kelley, a retired teacher, took particular note of the educational aspects of the budget, and other education actions taken by the governor that were mentioned at the event.
“What I’m hearing is safety first in the classroom, no CRT, a focus on academics, and of course I’m a little biased that teachers are getting a bit more money,” said Kelley, of the Village of Buttonwood.
Thursday marked the second time this year DeSantis visited The Villages for a signing.
“I think that we’ve known for a while that the road to Tallahassee runs through The Villages,” said Samantha Scott, Sumter County Republican party chairperson. “I think the governor realizes we have a very strong voter base here, and who doesn’t love The Villages?”
