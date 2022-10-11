Gov. DeSantis returning to Villages for campaign event Sunday

Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming on Sunday to Brownwood Paddock Square.
DeSantis will be at the square for a “Keep Florida Free Pit Stop.” People will be let in starting at 11 a.m., and the campaign event will start at 12:30 p.m. The event is free, but anyone who wants to attend must go to tinyurl.com/y4cst2av in order to reserve a spot.
DeSantis, a Republican and former congressman, is running for a second term in the governor’s mansion. His main competition is Democrat Charlie Crist, a former Floridian governor and congressman. The race will be decided Nov. 8.
DeSantis has been a frequent visitor to The Villages, both on and off the campaign trail. Since taking office as governor, he’s visited The Villages community a total of 18 times. The last time he came for a non-legislative event was in May. During that visit, he spoke at the Brownwood Hotel and Spa for the DeSantis Day Dinner, a Villagers for Trump fundraiser. However, the governor returned in June to sign the state budget at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex.
