Gov. DeSantis appoints Wiley to Sumter Board

A retired Navy chief petty officer with an extensive background in local government will complete the Sumter County commission, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Friday.
Don Wiley, 61, who has served as chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee and CDD 10, was appointed to the District 5 seat previously held by Oren Miller.
Miller, 72, was suspended by DeSantis in January after he and former commissioner Gary Search, 72, were arrested on a felony perjury charge.
Search, who has admitted to running afoul of the state’s open meeting law in a private phone call with Miller, resigned in April as part of a deal to escape prosecution on the charge that he and Miller lied under oath about phone calls between them.
Search has also agreed to testify in the case against Miller.
Miller, who faces up to five years in prison if convicted, has pleaded not guilty and maintains that he will reclaim the seat from which he was suspended once his case is resolved.
Wiley, of the Village of Hillsborough, had already qualified for the ballot - something he’s said he was inspired to do because of the Miller-Search scandal.
“Two years ago Sumter County was bamboozled by a slick social media campaign,” he said at a voter forum this week. “Well, those people got elected and where are they now? Our great Gov. Ron DeSantis took the right action. Tonight, I should be running again for CDD 10 — but I’m not. I’m running for county commissioner because I’m fed up with the filth and the lack of integrity that got put into our county commission two years ago.”
After leaving of the appointment, Wiley said his head was swimming with emotion.
“I’m shocked, I’m excited, I’m elated, I’m flattered, I’m humbled,” he said. “But mostly I am appreciative that Gov. DeSantis has the faith in me to do what’s right for Sumter County.”
Wiley resigned his positions with PWAC and CDD 10 effective immediately.
“For nearly eight years, I have served the community in The Villages, now I have the opportunity to serve all of Sumter County,” he said. “And when I say all of Sumter County, I mean everyone — all residents of The Villages, residents in the entire rest of the county. But I also mean all of the businesses, farms, ranches, retailers, service businesses, construction companies and the people who work for them.”
He will be seated on the commission for its June 14 meeting - the same day Miller’s case is next due in court.
Wiley will now enter the August 23 Republican primary as an incumbent against Daniel Myslakowski, 70, a retired information technology project manager who formerly served as a Democrat member of the Macomb County Commission in Michigan.
Myslakowski unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2020.
Wiley now joins Commissioner Roberta Ulrich, 75, on the ballot under the DeSantis banner after she was appointed in March to fill Search’s seat.
Ulrich, a retired National Security Agency crypto mathematician and decoder, is opposed by Reed Panos, a longtime supporter of Search and Miller.
Panos, 67, a retired Air Force surgeon, continues to defend the two men while spreading a conspiracy theory that Gov. DeSantis, the state attorney’s office and The Villages Developer hatched a plot to trick the men into lying under oath.
Voters will also decide between incumbent Don Gilpin, 66, and challenger Andy Bilardello, 65, in District 2 and between newcomers Sharyl Anderson, 53, Jeff Bogue, 57, and James Morris, 57, in District 4.
Wiley’s appointment by the governor was applauded by local Republican leaders.
“Don Wiley has an incredible resume and is an excellent addition to the Sumter County Commission,” said Samantha Scott, Sumter County Republican Party chairperson. “He served on CDD 10 and PWAC with distinction, and we expect nothing less from his service to Sumter County citizens. We applaud Governor DeSantis’ decision to appoint another conservative fighter in Sumter County.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or eith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.