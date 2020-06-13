GOP convention puts Florida in spotlight

Republicans proposed a challenge to major cities: Organize the celebratory events for a major nominating convention in less than three months. Florida answered — and Jacksonville will host the largest-attended portions of the split event. This opportunity emerged after President Donald Trump announced June 2 in a tweet the Republican National Convention would minimize events at its scheduled site of Charlotte, North Carolina. That state’s governor couldn’t guarantee a large scale, in-person event that wouldn’t compromise safety goals regarding COVID-19. Gov. Ron DeSantis and other leaders around the state quickly said they were open to the convention — scheduled for Aug. 24-27 — moving to Florida. It proved effective.
Who did florida edge out in the competition?
Party leaders began to scout possible relocation sites June 4 with a tour of Nashville. Convention officials confirmed to the Associated Press that venues in Georgia and the cities of Las Vegas, Dallas, New Orleans and Phoenix were under consideration.
What other Florida sites were in the mix?
Officials in Orlando and Miami had expressed interest along with Jacksonville, DeSantis said from the start.
Orlando touted its hotel capacity and the Amway Center. The concert and sporting event venue in downtown Orlando, which has a capacity of about 20,000 people, is where Trump held the kickoff of his reelection campaign last year.
Florida makes sense for the convention because DeSantis and officials in cities that can accommodate convention activity are willing to host, said Joe Gruters, chairman of the Florida Republican Party.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry took to Twitter on Thursday night, citing the city’s experience in hosting Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005 as well as major concerts: “Here in the River City, we do things big and bold. And we’ll be ready,” he said in a video.
The event is headed to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, located downtown just blocks from the St. Johns River. The facility, built in 2003, has a listed capacity of 15,000.
DeSantis also said he’s open to the Democratic National Convention relocating to Florida if there’s interest.
But the Democratic National Committee is considering virtual options for its convention, scheduled for Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee.
How many times has Florida hosted a major party’s convention?
Florida was the site of three Republican conventions and one Democratic convention. In 1972, both major parties’ conventions were held at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Miami also was where Richard Nixon accepted his nomination for president in 1968.
The 2012 Republican convention, where Mitt Romney accepted the nomination for president, happened in Tampa at the Amalie Arena, then known as the Tampa Bay Times Forum. The Amalie Arena’s capacity of 20,500 slightly exceeds the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, where this year’s convention was to be held.
Tampa is not being considered for 2020 because Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said they were not willing to host, Gruters said.
If the 2020 convention is moved to Florida, it would mark the second time a convention involving the nomination of a sitting president came to Florida, following Nixon in the 1972 Republican convention.
How will Florida benefit?
The presence of a major convention is poised to give the state’s economy and tourism a boost — at a time when it’s needed.
Tampa played host to the Republican convention in August 2012, and its hotel occupancy data provides a glimpse of the impact a presidential convention is capable of providing.
Hotel occupancy averaged more than 81 percent from Aug. 27-30, 2012, in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, according to STR, which compiles data on the global hospitality industry. For comparison’s sake, the month’s overall occupancy was 62.7 percent — including all those convention-goers.
That year, Tampa welcomed a total of 19 million visitors, at the time a new record, according to Visit Tampa Bay.
Curry, in a statement through the RNC, said Jacksonville’s events could generate $100 million in revenue.
Gruters views a potential Republican convention in Florida as a shot in the arm for a tourism and hospitality industry devastated by COVID-19.
“You have 30,000 to 40,000 people coming into the community, so it’s a massive impact,” he said. “Our economy, restaurants and hotels have been impacted (by COVID-19). It’s a great way to get part of our economy kickstarted again.”
