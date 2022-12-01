Golden Girls return from Big Apple

Six local students dazzled households across the nation as they marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The seniors from The Villages High School’s Golden Girls dance team returned Friday from the trip, which they paid for through sponsorships from local businesses and fundraisers. “The community is honestly amazing,” said Giulia Manco, one of the dancers. “They’re so supportive of us, so it’s amazing we have The Villages to back us up.” The group, which called themselves the Big City Dancers, included Manco, Claushinha Joseph, Brylee Moore, Alessandra Dunn, Chloe Setser and Jenna Ostrom.Spirit of America Productions, an agency in New York that provides cheerleaders and dancers for the parade, accepted the group into a larger group of dancers and cheerleaders from across the country after they submitted a video of a dance routine.
“It was really fun to experience it with all these girls,” said Moore, captain of the Golden Girls. “And it was just so unique — like you’ll never get to experience again.”
In the days leading up to the parade, the group had a chance to rehearse the performance and mingle with the other dancers and cheerleaders.
On the day of the parade, the entire group of dancers performed their routine as they marched down New York City’s streets toward Macy’s Herald Square in red, white and blue uniforms.
Moore loved meeting the other people performing at the event.
“I’m still talking with some of the girls I met in New York,” Moore said. “So I got a lot closer bonds with the girls here, but I also have bonds with girls in other states.”
Setser said she was amazed by the size of the crowds and the support they got during their performance.
“Always watching the parade growing up was a big thing with my family, so watching everyone support us was really huge for me,” Setser said.
Manco said her favorite part was getting ready for the performance. The Big City Dancers joined hundreds of fellow performers with Spirit of America Productions in dress rehearsals and practices, some lasting as long as nine hours.
“It’s just that adrenaline rush knowing you have to be ready early in the morning,” she said. “And all your family is watching from home, and then just all the fun of the whole week.”
Manco’s mom, Julie Manco, said she was proud of her daughter and the group.
“It was a really cool experience to have for the girls,” Julie said.
Since 2012, a group of seniors from the Golden Girls has submitted a video and been accepted into the larger group that performs in the parade. Shelly Warren, VHS Spirit Program director and Golden Girl Spirit Squad director, helped the girls create their video.
“This is on top of everything they do to promote school spirit, support athletics and represent The Villages High School as members of the VHS Golden Girls program,” Warren said. “The senior VHS Golden Girls each year have the opportunity to leave a legacy behind as they prepare to graduate high school, and this trip they attend as a Big City Dancer is a small part of that legacy.”
Warren said the trip is a great opportunity for VHS Golden Girls program.
“This trip is unique as it allows the Golden Girl seniors the opportunity to bond as a class throughout their efforts to raise funds in the months leading up to the trip, as well as visit NYC and see the sights, shows and get a behind the scenes look at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from a performer’s point of view,” Warren said. “We are so proud of the senior class of 2023 and their fantastic performance on Thanksgiving Day.”
Parents and students raise money throughout the year to pay for the trip, which this year cost around $3,500 for each dancer.
This group got donations through VHS’s Closet Clutter rummage sale event in October, serving breakfast and holding a chance drawing event at Sammy Joe’s pizzeria, among other fundraisers.
The team also received sponsorships from more than a dozen businesses and organizations, such as Custom Apparel, Ramshackle Cafe, Sammy Joe’s and Irvin B. Green & Associates.
Giulia has danced since she was around 3 years old and always has enjoyed it, she said, especially when she joined the Golden Girls in middle school.
“(I’m passionate for) the tradition and legacy of Golden Girls and what it stands for,” Giulia said.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.