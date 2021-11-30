Global effort to boost Villagers’ generosity

After days of consuming turkey, spending time with family and hitting up holiday sales, today brings another day of celebration meant to benefit the community: Giving Tuesday. The worldwide event encourages people to give to their local communities. Villages residents known year-round for their generosity with time and money have a chance to be part of a global initiative that is celebrating its 10th year. The idea, according to givingtuesday.org, took root in 2012 thanks to a team at the Belfer Center for Innovation and Social Impact at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. The goal is to combine philanthropy and social media to raise money for thousands of organizations around the world.
“We have been incredibly inspired by the generosity in time, efforts and ideas that have brought our concept for a worldwide movement into reality,” Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday and co-founder of the global movement, said in a statement. “We have celebrated 10 years of Giving Tuesday and we are encouraged by the early response from those eager to continue making an effort to help others with this global movement.”
In 2020, the nonprofit raised a record $2.47 billion in the United States alone, with much more donated around the world. Social-media users can mark the occasion by including the hashtag #GivingTuesday.
“We are absolutely amazed with the response the movement had in 2020 even while undergoing an international pandemic,” Curran said.
This year several charitable organizations in the tri-county area will participate. Here are a few local avenues for giving back today.
Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter Counties bell ringers are accepting financial donations at several locations throughout The Villages and tri-county as a part of the organization’s Red Kettle Campaign.
“Volunteer bell ringers help make our yearly fundraising possible,” said Maj. Marie Harris, volunteer coordinator for the organization. “Clubs and individuals can both participate and help us raise money. The funds benefit our feeding programs and working with younger students.”
Residents also can support the Salvation Army by assisting with its angel tree program.
“Each year, we provide Christmas assistance to struggling families,” said Harris, of the Village Santiago. “We need volunteers to adopt angels or to serve in the Christmas warehouse sorting through donations, packing gift bags and distributing them to the estimated 1,000 families across Lake and Sumter counties.”
To learn more or make a financial donation, visit salvationarmyleesburg.org or call Maj. Harris at 352-365-0079, ext. 26761.
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter will use all donations it receives on Giving Tuesday to provide building materials for housing for low-income families. The group partners with local residents and businesses to build affordable housing in Lake and Sumter counties.
“The Villages’ community is generous and without their support and volunteers, Habitat wouldn’t be able to help the families needing an extra hand,” said Danielle Stroud, president and chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter.
The nonprofit works with seniors in The Villages High School Construction Management Academy and with The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club to help build houses.
As The Villages club makes plans for its second build, members are thankful for a community with giving hearts that help the group achieve its dream of assisting as many families as possible.
“The cost of building supplies increased since our last build, but this community has helped see us through,” said Kevin Tucker, a Village Del Mar resident and co-president of The Villages club. “Without their help, we would have to delay the build even longer.”
To get involved, visit habitatls.org.
A variety of nonprofits throughout The Villages and surrounding areas collect funds and supplies not only on Giving Tuesday, but also throughout the year.
Your Humane Society SPCA, a nonprofit organization founded in 1982, uses all items and funds to make animals more comfortable as they await adoption. Volunteers make sure the animals are cared for, loved and socialized before sending them to their new homes.
“Donations directly help to cover the cost of saving, treating and caring for neglected, abused and abandoned animals,” said Claudia Labbé, chairman of the board for Your Humane Society SPCA.
The group’s no-kill shelter is at 994 County Road 529A, Lake Panasoffkee.
“Upgrades are a constant endeavor as we implement best practices for the well-being of our shelter animals,” Labbé said. “We invest our resources to improve our shelter’s facilities thanks to the generosity of donors.”
Villagers’ generosity can be seen beyond the form of money, in donations of items like toys and volunteering of time.
The annual Toys for Tots campaign run by the Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 collects thousands of toys each year to help families. Last year’s donation collected 55,419 toys, which were distributed to 17,850 children in Sumter and Lake counties, and the group hopes to surpass those numbers this year. For more information about Toys for Tots or to make an online donation, visit oxford-fl.toysfortots.org.
“We wait for this time of year all year-round,” said Bill Beck, of the Village of Collier, who helps sort toys at the warehouse in Fruitland Park. “We may not get to see the looks on the children’s faces when they open the items, but it makes us feel good to know we helped make a difference.”
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.