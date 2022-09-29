Girl Scout Alumnae group gears up for Pajama and Book Drive

The Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages already has gotten support for its upcoming Pajama and Book Drive.
The drive takes place each fall and ends mid-December, and the group will collect as many pairs of pajamas and books as it can for homeless children in the tri-county area. Collection boxes will go in recreation centers throughout The Villages starting Saturday, though the group is accepting donations early.
Rae Ann Bethel, club president, said this year marks 25 years since the Silver Trefoils began and the 14th year of the drive.
“It started 14 years ago when a club member learned of the homeless population of children in our communities,” she said. “The program works because people in The Villages are more generous than we could ever expect.”
Judy Schober, of the Village of Pinellas, said the group has the most boxes this year with 44 going out to recreation centers, including all the regional recreation complexes.
“Starting Oct. 1 all the boxes will be placed in recreation centers all over The Villages,” Schober said. “We collect for the months of October and November and start sorting the clothes and books to give away for Christmas.”
Bethel, of the Village of Bonita, said the club works with organizations in Lake, Sumter, and Marion counties to distribute the pajamas and books to more than 6,000 local children classified as homeless.
“The classification for homeless they use is any child who does not have their own bed in their own room,” Bethel said. “So all children in foster care as well as kids who are living with guardians who are not their parent.”
Schober said the drive is important because it shows the children there are people who care about them.
“They get to go to sleep at the end of the night in their own pajamas and read a book like all kids should,” she said. “Having that small bit of comfort is actually incredibly impactful.”
Older boys’ pajamas are the least donated, Schober said, but the club accepts them for all ages, and books for all grade school reading levels.
Clubs already are starting to help out the Girl Scouts.
The Villages Homeowners Advocates donated $500 to the effort in June, which is enough for the group to buy between 75 and 100 pajamas.
The Mamie’s Quilters will have a book and pajama party once the drive starts, where members will donate at least one pair of pajamas and one book.
Mamie’s member Patt Reed, of the Village of Pinellas, also is a member of the Girl Scout Alumnae and she encourages all her friends to help the drive.
“It’s pretty amazing when we get it all together and see how much it will help,” Reed said. “We don’t give to the kids directly, but we all know the importance of the help we’re giving.”
The Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoils Pajamas and Book Drive runs from Saturday to Dec. 12 but is currently accepting donations.
For more information, email judyschober@comcast.net.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
