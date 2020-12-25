Gifts from the heart: A year-long endeavor

As presents rest under the tree, ready to be handed out to friends and family, in The Villages the giving spirit is not limited to the holiday season. Many have already received the best type of gift: Residents gave to food pantries, local schools, children, health facilities and beyond. And the pandemic didn’t stop hearts and wallets from opening up as residents throughout the year looked out for neighbors in their community and beyond. While donations are given by the multitudes and spread to a number of places, here is just a glimpse of how giving in The Villages community happens year-round.
$77,225
The amount raised by 311 participants from 42 teams that participated in the virtual Walk To End Alzheimer’s in October, which was presented by The Rotary Clubs of The Villages.
$100,000
Amount of money Terry Yoder, of T&D Family of Companies, donated in June to Pastor Michael Beck,, of Wildwood United Methodist Church, to be split between ministries of the church and local food pantries, including the Wildwood Food Pantry.
$380,000
Amount raised during the UF Health Hospital Auxiliary Foundation’s 2020 Gala, Hearts for Our Hospital, to be used towards the UF Health The Villages Hospital’s heart center.
$22,000
Amount raised during the YOUR Humane Society SPCA Strut Your Mutt virtual day fundraiser held in October.
$5,000
Amount George Nahas, of George Nahas Chevrolet in Wildwood, donated in May to the Wildwood Food Pantry to help keep shelves stocked for those in need.
$16,000
Amount raised during the Special Olympics Florida-Sumter County Festival of Trees fundraiser. While the event itself brought in over $5,000, the nonprofit received an anonymous donation to bring them to $16,000 to help sponsor Special Olympic Athletes.
$25,600
Amount raised by The Villages Vettes Corvette club, The Village Nomads motorcycle club and The Village Camaro Club for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots of Lake and Sumter Counties.
$8,097
Amount Knights of Columbus collected and donated during a food drive. The money benefited the St. Theresa Catholic Church Social Services food pantry and soup kitchen in Belleview.
$4,644
Amount raised for the Wildwood Food Pantry during the Blue-Gold Holiday Golf Scramble.
$10,000
Amount the Hometown Civitan Club donated to local charities including the Wildwood Soup Kitchen to help those in need in November. The club raised the funds through the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections’ Adopt-A-Precinct program.
$20,000
Amount The Villages Shrine Club raised and will donate later this year to the Shriners Healthcare for Children Florida in Tampa.
$8,387
Amount raised during the Santiago Women’s Book Club annual book sell fundraiser in February. The money went to helping the club’s various charities including local schools.
$20,000
Amount raised for the UF Health The Villages Hospital Pandemic Preparedness Fund. The fund will help with training and purchase of personal protective equipment for future pandemics.
$600
Amount donated in June to the Villages Homeowners Advocates (VHA) Helping Hands, a nonprofit program that loans out medical equipment to those who cannot afford it, from the UConn Sports Club.
$2,000
Amount The Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening gave to Forward Paths to help local children in foster care.
$4,100
The amount raised and donated to Haven, a nonprofit organization serving victims of domestic violence, by The Villages Sweeties, chapter of the Sweet Potato Queens.
$19,017
Amount raised during a pancake breakfast fundraiser hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036. The money will help support the group’s charitable causes.
$5,402
Amount raised by The Villages Mustang Club, Chrysler Convertible Club of The Villages, The Villages Camero Club and Thunderbird Club for the Kids, Cops and Christmas program, where local children go shopping with deputies from Sumter County Sheriff Department for Christmas.
$2,800
Amount supplied in gift cards by Sacred Fire Church in Belleview given to UF Health The Villages Hospital and UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation for front-line workers.
5,040 families
Number of families the Society of St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, a ministry of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, feeds on average yearly.
81,000 toys
Number of toys collected to be distributed to 21,000 local children belonging to 5,200 families in need by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots of Lake and Sumter Counties.
10,000 items
Number of items crafted and donated to various local organizations by the Boomer Loomers crafting group.
3,000 pounds
Parady Financial Group held a Christmas food drive which brought in 3,000 pounds of food. The donation will benefit local food pantries, in addition to 12 families staying at Samaritan Inn, a faith-based homeless shelter in Leesburg.
480 children
Number of children who received gifts during the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s Christmas Giving Tree event. These children belong to 174 families within the tri-county area.
2,000 hats
Number of hats donated by Abundance of Love since their start in June. The hats were donated to students in need at local schools.
6,787 pajamas
Number of pajamas collected by the Girl Scouts Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages during their annual pajamas and book drive. They also collected 3,527 books.
1,870 pounds
The Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions teamed up with the Lake Sumter Lions Club during their latest food drive earlier this month. They brought in as a club 1,870 pounds of food and donated it to LovExtension.
154 children
Number of children who received gifts provided for by the Amigos Sports Club Adopt-A-Family program, which helps local families in need with Christmas gifts for their children. They also provided food for 57 families.
6,300 diapers
Number of diapers collected by the Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake and the Kiwanis Aktion Club to be distributed to families in need in the tri-county area.
440 hours
The Villages Parrot Heads Club volunteered 440 hours during various blood drives and other events.
6,610 eyeglasses
Number of used eyeglasses collected by the Lake Sumter Lions Club during a six-month period. All glasses have been donated by local residents to be cleaned and repurposed to benefit those who are homeless and in need in Central Florida.
1,000 meals
Number of meals prepared and delivered weekly by Operation Homebound. Operation Homebound is a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake that helps provide meals to those who are homebound.
275 clients
Number of clients the Wildwood Soup Kitchen helps feed weekly. Since there is still currently no dine-in options, most of the meals are picked up or delivered.
13
Scholarships that Dollars For Scholars gave out to students at Wildwood Middle High School and The Villages High School, worth $51,000 in all.
4,682 pounds
The Lake Sumter Lions had to find a new way to fundraise this year and attempted two drive-thru food drives. All together they collected 4,682 pounds of food that was distributed to various local food pantries.
18 turkeys
Number of turkeys Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Brownwood cooked and donated to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen for meals on Thanksgiving Day. The soup kitchen prepared and delivered 154 meals for the holiday.
250 masks
Number of masks donated to UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation from students taking art classes at The Villages High School.
1,000 boxes
Number of boxes containing frozen dinners and all the items needed to make sides for a holiday dinner that volunteers of The Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties handed out during their Thanksgiving distribution event.
200 turkeys
Number of turkeys donated by a group in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores to the Wildwood Food Pantry for Thanksgiving. They also donated 320 hams for Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.