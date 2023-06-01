The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts today and runs through Nov. 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a near-normal hurricane season. Forecasters with the NOAA Climate Prediction Center expect between 12 to 17 named storms, with five to nine possibly becoming hurricanes and one to four becoming major hurricanes. While it is rare for a hurricane to impact The Villages, it still is important to be prepared. Staying informed and having a hurricane kit ready to go ahead of time are key, said David Casto, emergency management director for Sumter County. A list of items to include is available at floridadisaster.org/kit. "As we saw last year with Hurricane Ian, a disaster can bring a host of needs to people in its path," said Jim Zingale, Florida Department of Revenue executive director, in a statement. "Advanced preparation can help keep people, homes and pets safe when disaster strikes." Here are some important reminders for the season.
Take advantage of tax-free holiday:
The disaster preparedness sales tax holiday is going on now through June 9 and again from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8. During this period, hurricane preparedness and cleanup supplies are tax-free. For a list of what purchases qualify, see floridarevenue.com/disasterprep. These items can be stored in a hurricane kit along with other items, Casto said, like a one- to two-week supply of canned food and medications and one gallon of water per day per person. Casto also recommends preparing a checklist of items needed now so that when a storm hits, nothing is forgotten.
Listen to officials and warnings:
The most important piece of advice The Villages Public Safety Department gives is to stay informed, said Bob Sjogren, VPSD community risk reduction coordinator. "The last thing you want to do is be caught unprepared, and at the last minute you're scrambling just to stay safe,” he said. He recommends listening to weather warnings and following local authorities' instructions. Places to check for official warnings include NOAA, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, AM-640 WVLG on the radio, your county's emergency management department and local alert systems.
Understand tax relief available after natural disasters:
In addition to gathering copies of important documents for hurricane kits or possible evacuation, the IRS also recommends looking at information on available tax relief for disaster situations, which is available on its website, irs.gov. For disaster-related questions, call the IRS Special Services Hotline at 866-562-5222. If people lose their tax documents, they can order tax transcripts or request copies of previously filed tax returns and attachments by filing Form 4506 or calling 800-908-9946. More information, including specifics for Florida residents, is available on the IRS website.
Get your home ready and identify shelters and evacuation routes:
Casto recommends listening to local officials on whether to stay put or evacuate ahead of a storm. Most areas in The Villages are likely to be told to shelter in place, he said. Residents should meet with their insurance agency to see what is covered in their polices, and he suggests getting flood insurance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends thinking about evacuation routes ahead of time and identifying local shelters and whether or not they accept animals. If you need to leave, make sure to have your emergency kit and prepare your home ahead of a storm, Casto said.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.