Gas prices fall for fifth week statewide

Joe Urso was surprised to see regular gas at $3.92 a gallon Tuesday at the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop on Kristine Way in The Villages. The Village of La Belle resident said he saw on the news that the average price in some areas of Florida was a little higher, so paying less a little less was a welcome surprise. Urso hasn’t made many changes to how much he drives in response to this year’s high gas prices, but he knows how much it’s affecting other people. Luckily, there’s been a bit of a reprieve recently. A few weeks ago, Florida gas prices were threatening to hit $5 per gallon. Now, average gas prices in the state are the lowest they’ve been since May. Last week, prices dropped 15 cents. In the last five weeks, gas prices have dropped more than 60 cents per gallon, according to AAA.
As of Tuesday, the average price of gas in Florida was $4.23 a gallon. In Sumter and Lake counties, a gallon of gas averaged about $4.08. The national average is about $4.50 a gallon, according to AAA.
“For the first time in a couple months, drivers in some Florida cities are beginning to find pump prices below $4 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “Oil prices suffered significant drops last week, clearing the way for additional discounts at the pump. Although global supplies remain an ongoing concern, the EIA reported a steep drop in domestic gasoline demand. While this might be an anomaly, the market is taking it as an indicator that Americans could be shifting driving habits in response to high prices.”
Clark’s Pump-N-Shop on Kristine Way lowered its regular, plus and premium fuel prices Tuesday. Regular was at $3.92, a gallon with plus at $4.32 and premium at $4.62.
“It’s the lowest we’ve been,” said Whitleigh Goad, manager of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop locations on Kristine Way and Burnsed Boulevard. “This is the first time we have been below $4 since March 18.”
Diesel and REC-90 fuel wasn’t lowered Tuesday but did decrease earlier.
“(I’m) definitely happy that the prices are going down,” Goad said. “I know my husband drives a (Ford) F-150, and it costs nearly $120 to fill up.”
However, the news about price drops is far from all rosy. The average statewide price Tuesday was up from $3 per gallon this time last year, and experts are predicting the price of fuel will rise again by this fall.
“Drivers are likely relieved to get a break from record-high prices, and prices could get even cheaper this week,” Jenkins said. “However, it’s important to remember that the market remains extremely volatile, and prices have the potential to bounce back.”
That bounceback, Jenkins said, “particularly applies to hurricane season.” If a major storm makes landfall along the oil-producing parts of the Gulf Coast, impacting operations at refineries in Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi, prices could spike due to concerns about fuel supplies.
Despite the recent decreases, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.24 higher than a year ago. The state’s most-expensive gas is in the West Palm Beach and Naples markets, while the cheapest gas is in the Fort Walton Beach and Panama City markets, according to AAA. In Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the average price per gallon sat just below the state average at $4.19. West Palm Beach and Naples were the metro areas with the highest average price, at $4.48 per gallon.
Despite lower prices in the last few weeks, some residents still aren’t happy with how costly it is to fill up their tank.
Randy Thompson, of the Village of Sanibel, didn’t fill his entire tank when he stopped by Clark’s Pump-N-Shop on Kristine Way on Tuesday. He got about 20 gallons of diesel fuel for his Dodge RAM for $100.
“It’s not pinching me, but it bothers me that it’s a waste,” Thompson said. “That money could be going to something better — better use.”
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
