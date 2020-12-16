Games let Villagers show winning ways

Nick Gandy has witnessed many editions of the Florida Senior Games. The longtime employee of the Florida Sports Foundation, the organization that hosts the Games, sees a lot of the same names at the top of the same sports, year after year. But he noticed a new one last week. Wendy Tyree stood out as she took gold medals in both the 60-64 women’s singles and mixed doubles table tennis competitions. The Village of Winifred resident represented something Gandy has come to realize over the years — an influx of new athletes from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “Looking to the future of the Senior Games, I like to look at the 50- and 60-year-old athletes and it’s regenerating itself well with athletes from The Villages, which is very encouraging for the future of the Senior Games,” Gandy said. “It’s continuing the success of the athletes, not just from The Villages, but from Florida in the Senior Games.”
While the competitions may have been scattered all across the state this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Villagers still represented their community well at the 2020 edition of Florida Senior Games, which ran from Dec. 5-13.
More than 230 competitors from The Villages earned more than 250 medals across 16 sports, taking their skills on the road to sites all over Florida to compete and win in the annual event.
“Winning never gets old,” said Tom Fargis, of the Village of Calumet Grove, a three-time gold medalist in men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles bowling. “When you’re able to win a gold medal, especially when you’re bowling against capable bowlers from around the state, winning is very exciting.”
With many competitive events in nearly every sport canceled all around the country this year, the prevailing sentiment from Florida Senior Games participants was an appreciation for the opportunity to compete at all.
“We normally would have traveled out of state and all the other competitions we would do were canceled,” said Anna Hartman, of the Village of Piedmont, who won a gold medal and set a state record in the archery competition in Newberry. “So it was nice to have it, and especially so close to home.”
Residents also noted that, in addition to scattering the different sports throughout Florida to create space, the safety precautions taken at individual events were thorough and relieving.
“If you spoke to people, the mask was on, chairs were six feet apart, they checked your temperature at the beginning. I felt very safe,” said Judy Michel, of the Village of Caroline, who competed in mixed doubles pickleball in Zephyrhills. “There was a huge astroturf area where you could put your chair and you could socially distance very easily. I had no concerns.”
The same was true of indoor events. Dennis Farris said the arrangements for bowling in the River Lanes Family Entertainment Center in Titusville, including spacing teams to every other pair of lanes, were ideal.
“Everybody was wearing masks and everybody was spread out so we felt very safe,” said Farris, of the Village of Fernandina. “They did a fantastic job.”
One of the critical elements in this year’s state games was qualification for next year’s National Senior Games, scheduled to take place in November in Fort Lauderdale and Broward County. While qualification requirements were expanded during COVID-19, automatically allowing anyone who had qualified for the 2019 nationals to sign up in their event, some athletes still needed a medal at the state level to be eligible.
“I was very excited because I know the states lead to the nationals and, when you go to nationals for that long, you get to meet a lot of friends in your sport,” said Carol Helfer, of the Village of Buttonwood. “I just had to qualify to get there.”
At the Lakeland Shuffleboard Club, Helfer won a gold medal in the 70-74 age bracket and, along with partner Gail Howell, secured a bronze medal in the 70-74 doubles competition, one of the deepest fields in the sport this year.
“We had 19 teams to compete against to get to the medal,” Helfer said.
Paul Proskine, of the Village of Marsh Bend, was also shuffling for a chance to advance to the national stage. He won silver medals in the 70-74 age range in singles, and in doubles with his wife, Jonnie. The couple is hoping for the chance to compete in Fort Lauderdale.
“We’ll see if they have them,” Proskine said. “We’d like to go.”
Along with swimming, which featured more than 60 medals, one of the arenas where The Villages was best represented was track and field at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy in Melbourne, where Villagers won nearly 50 medals, including 25 golds.
Peggy Peck, of the Village of St. Charles, further established her title of Florida Senior Games Female Athlete of the Year, securing 13 medals in various events in the women’s 65-69 range.
“Only because I did more things,” noted Peck, who is trying out more distance events after finding success in previous games as a sprinter.
Pat Roam, meanwhile, competed in her first state games this year, making the transition from road runner to race walker.
“It was something I wanted to do because I had a time that I did at the local race and my goal was just to do better at the national race, just to beat my own time,” Roam said. “I think it’s important just to try new challenges and not let the fear get in the way.”
Roam recorded a new personal record of 11 minutes, 4.55 seconds in the 1,500-meter racewalk, which earned her a silver medal in the women’s 70-74 category. Having had a taste of victory, the Village of Dunedin resident is already looking forward to taking the next step.
“The nationals will be even more competitive, as I understand it, than this one,” said Roam. “I’m going to start training in January to start getting ready for it.”
More than 50 Villagers competed in a popular hometown pastime at the pickleball event.
One of the highlights of the week at the Sarah Vande Berg Tennis and Wellness Center, which hosted all Senior Games pickleball contests, was a gold medal match between a couple of The Villages’ top pickleball players.
Deb Harrison and Ted Meyer defeated Michel and Hank Halat twice to take the top spot in the 70-74 mixed doubles competition.
“The points were competitive but we lost a lot of them, most of them,” Michel said. “We really had some good rallies … but, after 10 or 15 exchanges, they’d find an opening and not miss it.”
Mostly, though, Michel was excited to be playing a pickleball match with stakes.
“Finally!” she said. “I’ve missed 12 tournaments since COVID started and four of them were majors, so it was nice to get back to competition.”
While most Senior Games competitors’ greatest obstacles were opponents, those playing golf for medals had to contend with the weather.
Temperatures in the 40s as well as some precipitation and winds made for a difficult two days at Duran Golf Club in Viera on Dec. 8 and 9.
“It was hard to play in the cold weather like that but everybody was in the same boat,” said Dawn Bouchard, of the Village of Hemingway.
Bouchard was able to overcome the elements, though. While her first-round score of 96 was somewhat above her average, she settled in on the second day. She parred the first hole and chipped in on the fourth en route to an 88 — the best round of the week in her age group — and a silver medal, just two shots off the first-place mark.
“I was surprised but I was excited,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting to medal because it was my first time there and I was nervous so I was a bit surprised but I was happy about it.”
Vickie Bryant, a Senior Games veteran, also battled through the weather, something she wouldn’t normally do for a round of golf.
“I’m a warm-weather golfer,” she laughed. “I guess if I hadn’t signed up for that, if I was just in The Villages, I would have canceled that day.”
Bryant, too, bested the weather, winning the women’s 70-74 36-hole competition with a two-round score of 186 for her first-ever medal at the state games.
“I just like to play and I’ve always kind of played in the Senior Games,” she said. “I never thought about winning a medal, really.”
Staff Writer Drew Chaltry can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5233, or drew.chaltry@thevillagesmedia.com.
