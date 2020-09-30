Future looks bright for Sumter residents

Sumter County homeowners will not pay for the government’s coronavirus-related revenue shortfalls and instead will see a 4% cut in next year’s property taxes, the commission decided in approving the 2021 budget Tuesday. It’s an economic outlook that bests many Florida counties for one reason, said Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development. “Our residents,” he said. “They’re the ones keeping this economic engine going.” In a year of unprecedented economic upheaval, The Villages remains one of the most desirable places to live, said Orlando economist Hank Fishkind. Sumter County’s building permit activity is up 17% year to date compared to 8% statewide, he said. And median home sales are up 11%.
“In Sumter, new construction is struggling to keep up with the demand,” Fishkind said. “The Villages simply is outperforming the U.S. and the state because of its economic structure and attractiveness.”
Housing values have benefitted from the pandemic’s prompting of more workers and students to find remote solutions at home, he said.
“At the same time, we have historically low mortgage rates,” he added. “It’s the perfect environment for more people to sell their homes and buy new ones. That includes retirees who wish to move to The Villages.”
Spurred by tax revenue and impact fees from rapid growth south of State Road 44, the county was able to absorb an $8.4 million virus-related shortfall in revenue from the state, said County Administrator Bradley Arnold.
Sumter County’s total gross sales grew by 7.6% to almost $1.9 billion during the first six months of the year, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.
Homeowners south of State Road 44 will also see their Wildwood city taxes hold steady.
Sumter County’s 2022 budget also restores a reserve fund to the minimum 5% of the general fund operating costs to prepare for events such as the hurricanes.
The 2020-21 budget includes total expenditures of about $241.7 million, a year-over-year decrease of about 4.2%.
It’s a much better picture than the one facing state legislators next spring, Arnold said
“It’s estimated it will take the state three years to recover lost revenue,” Arnold said of a forecasted $2.7 billion shortfall. “I stated at a recent board meeting that certain aspects of Sumter’s economy will recover much quicker. And I speculated we will beat the state’s revenue estimates.
The pandemic didn’t change the size of the 65-plus population or its motivationns, said of the nation’s leading real estate consulting. Instead, it may have accelerated their preference for retirement living.
“Everybody had a lot of time to think about their lives, their families and the next chapter,” said Lesley Deutch, a managing principal at John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC.
“ They’re asking, ‘Why not (buy) now?” she said of market conditions. “ They’re looking for a lifestyle, and there’s a big drive for affordability. The Villages has always seen the most volume of any community, so it’s well set up for that.”
National home sales are up 43% year-over-year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Locally, prices are up as well.
The median sale price of a single-family home year to date through July in Sumter County was $271,500, an 11.6% year-over-year increase, according to Florida Realtors. It was $257,000 in Lake County, a 7.1% year-over-year increase.
“If things keep trending in the direction that we’ve seen recently, then I’m very optimistic about the overall success and bounceback for our community,” Renick said. “Our residents have exercised a greater level of personal responsibility than other parts of the country. Their stability in our community and their support of our local businesses has helped our folks ride out the storm, especially compared to what I’m hearing when I talk with my industry peers. We’re faring better than a lot of other places in the state and across the country.”
