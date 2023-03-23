Fundraisers are on Honor Flight itinerary

Carol Hutchings saw firsthand the respect and admiration The Villages community has for its veterans when she returned from a Villages Honor Flight mission as a guardian in 2021. A cheering, patriotic crowd met the group of veterans when they returned from their long day of exploring monuments and memorials in Washington, D.C.
“That’s the big thing — the Welcome Home,” she said.
Seeing the effect the experience had on her and other veterans inspired her Hutchings to get more involved in Villages Honor Flight. Now, she’s helping the organization with several upcoming fundraisers, including a chance drawing event, specialty license plate pre-orders and an upcoming motorcycle ride. The money raised at these events will help send more area veterans on the special trip to Washington. It costs about $500 to send one veteran on a mission to Washington, D.C., and the missions are free to veterans.
Any U.S. veteran who served at least one day in active duty is eligible to go on an Honor Flight mission. Villages Honor Flight serves veterans in Lake, Sumter, Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties, according to its website.
The next Villages Honor Flight is Mission 58 on April 19.
Here’s a look at three of Villages Honor Flight’s upcoming fundraisers.
Chance Drawing Fundraiser
For the first time, Villages Honor Flight is hosting a chance drawing fundraiser.
Hutchings, of the Village of Duval, got the idea after holding a similar event at her old church.
From now until April 5, people can purchase $100 chance drawing tickets for a chance to win $10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second place and $2,500 for third place. This fundraiser should raise about $12,500 to benefit Villages Honor Flight, Hutchings said.
Villages Honor Flight is only selling about 300 tickets, and she estimates there are about 80 left. If some of the tickets are unsold, the prize money amounts will be adjusted.
To purchase tickets, contact Hutchings at nurse102351@yahoo.com or 914-474-8933.
The winner will be announced at 1:30 p.m. April 6 at Rohan Recreation.
Dignity 2nd Annual Motorcycle Ride Fundraiser
On April 22, Villages Honor Flight, American Legion Riders Chapter 347 and Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center are hosting the Dignity 2nd Annual Motorcycle Ride fundraiser.
Local law enforcement will escort motorcycle riders through Sumter County starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Wildwood Community Center. After the ride, there will be music, games, a car show, food and more at the Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center until 2 p.m., said Janet Arnett, Villages Honor Flight fundraising chair.
“It’s wonderful and great to have their support,” she said.
Tickets are $20 per rider, and the event is cash only. Registration is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the community center, 6500 Powell Road.
Last year’s event raised about $1,000, and Paula Love from Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center reached out to the veterans organization asking if they could do it again.
There were about 16 riders last year, and Arnett expects 100-120 riders this year.
“People should come out to see the motorcycle riders and support Villages Honor Flight,” Arnett said.
For more information, contact Arnett at marketing@villageshonorflight.org.
Specialty License Plate Fundraiser
Another way to show your support for Honor Flight is through its specialty license plate fundraiser.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, each of the 10 Honor Flight Hubs in Florida came together to find ways to continue fundraising while in-person events were paused, said Rob Hempel, former Villages Honor Flight hub president.
From there, the specialty license plate idea was born.
The prototype of the specialty plate features the Honor Flight logo on the left and “Honor Flight” running along the bottom. The plate would give Honor Flight recognition as well as a donation of $25 per plate sold that would be split among the hubs, Hempel said.
The organization needs to sell at least 3,000 vouchers to make it an official license plate in Florida, said Hempel, of the Village Hacienda.
To purchase a voucher, visit villageshonorflight.org and click “Fundraisers” under the “News & Events” tab.
Click on the sample license plate to be taken to the Escambia County Tax Collector, where the Honor Flight voucher can be purchased for $33 before taxes and fees.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.