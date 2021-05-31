Fulfilling a promise made

David Varnum spent 20 years in the U.S. Marines, serving in communications. That journey carried Varnum to the Middle East to fight in Operation Desert Storm. Each night at 10 p.m., the commander briefed his unit on that day’s casualty report. The initialism “KIA” — killed in action — would cast a pall over the room, he recalled. “It gets to you. It makes you want to be on the front lines to support them,” said Varnum, a Wildwood native who enlisted in the Marines right after high school. “That’s the ultimate sacrifice,” he added. “Memorial Day is for those who didn’t come home.” After not being able to hold events last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, local veterans groups are back to holding events to remember those who gave up their lives.
Americans have been commemorating Memorial Day — originally known as Decoration Day — since 1868. This year marks 50 years since Memorial Day formally became a federal holiday. On that occasion, then-President Richard Nixon, as war raged in Vietnam and troops returned home each day in body bags, reminded Americans why we observe this moment.
“It is a tradition of our nation, as it is a tradition of most nations, to pay homage to those who have fallen in defense of our land, our people, and our principles.” Nixon noted in a Memorial Day proclamation. “These men and women honor America by their sacrifice. It is for America to honor them by its devotion to those purposes for which they perished.”
Arguably, the definition is broader now.
Florida National Cemetery
This was proven on Sunday. The group Flags for Fallen Vets gathered nearly 3,000 local volunteers to walk the rolling grounds of the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell to ensure that each grave marker was adorned with an American flag, and recognized with a salute and a thank-you.
Assuredly, thousands upon thousands of those buried there gave a piece of their lives to their country’s defense, without giving up life itself.
But for Varnum, the administrative officer at the 591-acre cemetery, where he has worked since 2003, that is a distinction without a difference.
“I honor all those who are here,” he said. “Because whether killed in action or not, they served. And I want to make sure I take care of them all.”
On Friday, in a private gathering largely for the Florida National Cemetery staff and the Joint Veterans Support Committee, which helps guide features and activities at the facility, a wreath was set before the main flagpole on a small hill near the center of the site. It will be on display throughout the weekend.
Varnum opened the event by noting three days are set aside each year for veterans: “Armed Forces Day is for those still in uniform, Veterans Day is for those who hung up their uniform, and Memorial Day is for those who never made it out of their uniform.”
During his comments reflecting on Memorial Day, the keynote speaker, retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James “Hammer” Hartsell, executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, thanked the staff for their efforts to manage and maintain the grounds. That was personal to him, he said, because his son is interred there, and in time he and wife will be as well.
“Those of us who have had the privilege to serve in our nation’s defense understand that our United States of America is an exceptional nation, a nation blessed by God, … and the great Americans we honor here today made that possible by their service and their sacrifice,” Hartsell said.
Varnum said the 62-person cemetery staff anticipated between 3,000 and 5,000 people to visit during Memorial Day.
Ensuring that roughly 179,000 veterans interred on-site have an immaculate final resting place is an ongoing concern, Varnum said. Yet the potential scrutiny flowing from thousands of visitors press the staff to up its game.
“There is a lot of preparing behind the scenes,” he noted.
Likely the most outward sign of this preparation is the “Avenue of Flags,” better known as the driveway into the facility that, on this occasion, has been paralleled by American flags.
The crew also worked to manicure the grounds, order tents for VIPs, set up the sound system, install portable restrooms, place signs for traffic control, coordinate for an honor guard detail as well as invitations and news releases, arrange medical and law enforcement support, perform traffic control and assist visitors.
Varnum said many visitors over this weekend will simply come to pay respect to people they don’t know, including by watching a veteran’s funeral.
“It just re-instills the pride we have, knowing a lot of people out there care about veterans,” Varnum said. “It makes you feel good and you want to make sure everything is taken care of.”
The Florida National Cemetery already is the third-busiest in the nation. Because of the pandemic, 2020 was the first time that Varnum could recall interments dropping below 6,000 annually. But that is on the rebound. Through the first half of this fiscal year, he said, 3,400 vets have been laid to rest, which projects to 6,800 for the year.
The steadiness of activity at the cemetery is one reason the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding the site.
Varnum noted that the facility has enough capacity for the next four or five years. An ongoing expansion of 40 acres on the west side will extend that by another decade. But a second, future expansion, planned for the northern end, will cover another 100 acres, he said. That project will add 112,000 burial sites, equal to 63% of the current number of veterans and family members now interred there.
The trend in burial services may even help buy the VA some time. According to Varnum, two-thirds of interments now are cremations. In his 18 years there, he said, the cemetery has gone from one columbarium to four, with a fifth included in the current expansion.
However many are laid to rest in Bushnell, Varnum said the goal for the staff is the same: to personalize the service as much as possible. His approach is guided by his own experience. Varnum said he has an uncle buried at the Florida National Cemetery, as well as some friends and two former co-workers.
“The KIAs just hit you hard because they’re the ones that were unexpected. You can get sort of immune, but with those, I’m tearing up along with the family,” he said.
Varnum added that he wants to make sure he takes care of everyone who comes to the cemetery.
“You have to treat every service as if it’s your only service — because it’s that family’s only service,” he said.
Cemetery Volunteers
The Florida National Cemetery is about 37 miles from Spanish Springs Town Square.
But in spirit, The Villages is much closer to the facility in Bushnell.
In 2017, Tony Thomas, then the cemetery’s new executive director, wondered aloud to his staff about where the facility’s volunteer staff was. Told there wasn’t one, Thomas launched a plan to create his own, according to Varnum.
Thomas left a few months ago for a new gig at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, but his idea is flourishing. According to Varnum, the volunteer force now numbers about 40.
At least 80% of them live in The Villages, he added.
“And what a tremendous asset they are,” Varnum said.
The volunteers provide a variety of services during a work day that usually runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
They work in the cemetery’s public information office to help visitors find their way around the cemetery, locate the graves of loved ones, or get answers to other general questions. They reply to queries about eligibility for interment at the site. They escort elderly or disabled visitors who struggle with mobility across the grounds to visit the graves of friends and relatives. They perform administrative and record-keeping duties. On busy occasions, such as Memorial Day, they’ll help with traffic control.
Varnum said volunteers step up because they often have a personal connection to the site. Either they are military veterans, for instance, or they have buried a loved one there.
“The ‘why’ is to show honor and respect for veterans who served their country. And what better place to honor them than their final resting place? It’s beautiful and patriotic,” said Nick Ioli, of the Village of Pennecamp.
Ioli has volunteered at the cemetery for three years. Typically, he works there three times a month. His wife, Barbara, volunteers in the administrative office.
This time of year especially resonates with him. “Memorial Day is how we pay tribute to all veterans who made a sacrifice for us,” he said.
Kathy Gardener, another volunteer, also has been at the cemetery for about three years.
“Everybody is looking for a way to give back,” she said. “This is extremely rewarding.”
For Gardener, of the Village of Gilchrist, serving at the Florida National Cemetery also is a family affair.
Her husband, Doug, is the executive vice president over Florida for the group Flags for Fallen Vets, which coordinates the volunteers who place American flags at the graves of the 125,000 vets interred in Bushnell and nine other national cemeteries around the country.
“We saw this and said this is where we’re going and what we want to do,” said Kathy, who volunteers at the cemetery once a month.
“They’re using us more and more,” she noted of the cemetery’s professional staff. “People really enjoy helping others and you meet a lot of nice people here.”
Yet, as with Nick, Memorial Day is special.
Kathy said the cemetery looks “spectacular.” “I think people like coming here and seeing all the flags,” she added. “How impressive is that?”
Flags for Fallen Vets
And patriotic displays inevitably involve the American flag.
One of the most moving local tributes that occurs on the day that honors our nation’s war dead is the blanketing of the Florida National Cemetery with small American flags.
But as Phil Beatty understands, it may be a labor of love, but it is still labor.
Each year, on the day before Memorial Day, a regiment of volunteers descends on the facility to prepare the site for loved ones of those interred there and those who come to pay their respect. Beatty is the area coordinator for the group Flags for Fallen Vets, the Texas-based nonprofit formed in 2012 whose mission is to ensure a U.S. flag is planted on the grave of every vet buried in a national cemetery.
“We will place approximately 120,00 flags on the graves of the Florida National Cemetery,” said Beatty, of the Village of Charlotte.
Beatty, who has been area coordinator since 2015, said he expects 2,800 volunteers to be on hand to help.
For context, in the last pre-COVID year that Flags for Fallen Vets participated, it took about 2,600 volunteers to plant 108,000 flags.
At 9 a.m. Sunday, they fanned out across the grounds, each assigned to his or her own section, and Beatty said the intent was for each veteran to be honored by the same ritual.
A volunteer plants the flag, stands at the foot of the grave, salutes and utters, “Thank you for your service.”
He said not all volunteers may do it exactly the same way each time. But the intent — honoring these Americans for defending our nation — is what matters most.
In all, it takes about three hours for the bulk of the volunteers to complete the task.
The flags will remain in place for the week. On Saturday morning, upward of 900 of them are expected to come back to help remove and store the flags for next year, Beatty said.
That number, he added, was a record — and he welcomed the assistance. Beatty recalled that when he began volunteering for Memorial Day duty in 2013 that getting enough volunteers for the cleanup was a sore spot.
“Maybe with COVID and all the stuff that’s going on in the country people are more aware and interested in these kinds of things,” Beatty said.
“I know in this country we’re not teaching history any more and we’ve forgotten these men and women who served and sacrificed for us. I think people want to recognize and honor that, especially in this environment.”
For Beatty personally, he said it is a way for him to do that.
He came from a military family, with his father, grandfather and a few other family members having served in the U.S. Army, he said. Coming of age in the Vietnam era, Beatty’s poor eyesight kept him out of most military services and he opted against following the family path — something he sometimes regrets now.
“A big part of it for me is my family,” he said. “And The Villages is one of the most patriotic areas of the country. It’s a special thing.”
Veterans Remember
In 1967, Reggie Nealy was part of a six-man Marine unit augmented with a Navy corpsman deployed to protect villagers from North Vietnamese troops operating along the Ho Chi Minh Trail southwest of Da Nang.
“All hell broke loose,” Nealy recalled of an attack on his team near their village. During the fire fight, an explosion erupted. “I don’t know what it was, but I went down. I got up, and my green uniform was completely red. And I went back down,” Nealy said.
As the battle raged, Nealy said, U.S. helicopters soon circled above. One landed, and he was loaded onto it. The gunships that remained aloft moved in to provide cover. As the chopper he was on lifted off, Nealy recalled enemy tracer rounds zipping by. Then, he blacked out.
Nealy took shrapnel in the chest and legs. He spent a month in the hospital recovering, and when told his wounds had earned him a ticket home, he refused. “I needed to get back to my guys,” he said. He returned to his unit, he was presented the Purple Heart while in the field a short time later, and came home after a nearly 14-month tour.
“They took the big pieces (of shrapnel) out,” he said, “but 40, 45 years after, I was still pulling metal out of my body.”
And those tiny pellets of ordnance remind Nealy how lucky he was.
Two South Vietnamese soldiers on patrol with his small unit of Marines were killed in the attack that wounded him, said Nealy, of the Village of Piedmont. A series of attacks on another nearby village guarded by other Marines also killed many Americans.
“I was lucky. I managed to survive. You think, ‘But for the grace of God go I,’” he said.
“You never forget them. They’re constantly on your mind. They were brothers, and you pay them your respect,” he added. “But you can’t live there. It’ll drive you nuts.”
Retired Army Maj. Gen. John McWaters, of the Village of Bonnybrook, was still a private when he arrived in Korea in October 1950, four months after communist-backed troops invaded South Korea.
McWaters was in a combat engineering unit under the 7th Infantry Division. As an engineer, he said, his unit’s mission typically involved supporting infantry troops. That usually meant erecting inflatable bridges over rivers, sweeping mine fields and building bunkers.
But there came a point late in the war when McWaters and his unit were forced into infantry duty.
His unit had been assigned to support a battalion of troops from Colombia. According to military historian Charles Briscoe, Colombia was the only South American nation to send troops in support of the United Nations effort to repel the North Koreans and their Chinese backers from the south. Briscoe noted that the Colombians were involved in many battles throughout 1951 and ’52, but it was the March 1953 battle for Hill 266, otherwise known as Old Baldy, where they saw their fiercest fighting.
McWaters and his unit was there with them, providing security.
“I was terrified,” he recalled of his feeling as Chinese troops assaulted Old Baldy and another one nearby, known as Porkchop Hill.
McWaters said he and two other troops were firing Browning automatic weapons, a heavy machine gun favored by the Army.
McWaters came through the battle unscathed. And, in fact, he said, no one from his unit was killed, although some troops sustained shrapnel wounds.
But among many, one image has stayed with him for 70 years: that of body bags lined up to be sent back to the United States.
Roughly 37,000 U.S. soldiers died in combat in Korea. Had that war lasted as long as Vietnam, America would have lost twice as many soldiers there as it did trying to prevent the communists from taking over Saigon.
“I always think of it as the remembrance of guys who didn’t come back,” McWaters said of Memorial Day. “I’m sorry for them. And in a way, I’m glad I didn’t know who was in those body bags.”
“But it is Memorial Day,” he added, “We need to make sure the public understands we lost those 37,000 troops, and still have 7,500 MIAs (missing in action) from Korea.”
Joan Suelter, who formally takes command of American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake next month, said she joined the military to find her calling in life. She came from a patriotic military family — her father and three uncles fought in World War II. So she opted for the U.S. Navy.
Suelter, of the Village of Gilchrist, never witnessed combat. In fact, the three years she served in the Navy as a communications specialist began and ended on the same base. “Join the Navy and see the world. I was hoping to get Pensacola, San Diego, Hawaii, and I never left Bainbridge, Maryland,” she recalled.
Still, for Suelter, the Navy laid the foundation for a successful 25-year career with Avis. “The lessons that I learned in the service carried over to the corporate world,” Suelter said.
But this time of year brings pangs of sadness for her.
Suelter said her uncle, William Burke, was a captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps who flew a B-25 bomber in the Pacific theater. He was shot down and killed over the Philippines. Her father almost was a casualty as well. He was a sailor aboard the USS Murphy, which was accidentally rammed by an oil tanker en route to Europe. The bow of the ship and 36 crewmen sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic.
“As veterans, we all agreed to write Uncle Sam a blank check, to do whatever it took, up to and including giving our lives. And there is no expiration date on that oath we took,” Suelter said.
“I think of my uncle all the time because we don’t have any closure,” she added. “We never got a body. His name is on a wall in the Philippines, but he’s never been laid to rest with his brothers and other family in Long Island.”
Staff writer Bill Thompson can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or william.thompson@thevillagesmedia.com.
