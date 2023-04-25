‘Friend to The Villages’ touts first-term success

How do you balance a budget? You say this is my revenue, and this is what I’m going to spend, Sen. Rick Scott told those assembled Monday at Rohan Recreation.
“How is that so hard? It’s not that hard. But in D.C. it’s impossible. All they tell you is you can’t do this, you can’t do that, you can’t,” he said. “Actually they can’t. The people there can’t do it because they don’t know how to do it: They’ve never done it.”
They may have gone there with ideas, but they quit because they said they couldn’t do it.
“No,” Scott said. “We can do all these things.”
Scott’s visit to The Villages was one of his 67 County Sunshine Tour Roundtables, events where Scott speaks with Floridians across the state. Scott already has announced his intent to run for reelection next year.
While the roundtable Monday was Scott’s first 2024 campaign stop in The Villages, he’s become a very familiar face in the past decade or so here for everything from veterans’ events to groundbreakings.
Election season is no exception. It’s a time where conservatives like Scott turn to The Villages, and its Republican majority.
Sumter County, where most of The Villages lies, had the No. 1 voter turnout rate in Florida in November 2022. Many of those voters are Republicans, which outnumber Democrats almost 3 to 1 in the county.
“Rick Scott has always been a friend to Sumter County and The Villages,” said Samantha Scott, Sumter Republican Party chair. “In return, we’ve always supported him in his endeavors.”
And Sen. Rick Scott has always done well in Sumter. While Scott won the state as a whole narrowly during his 2010 and 2014 successful gubernatorial runs, he took more than 60% of the vote in Sumter during each of those years.
Scott said his predecessor, Charlie Crist, who later became a Democrat, had ruined the state back in 2010.
Scott ran on one issue then: jobs. His focus won him the Republican primary, and later his first term in the governor’s mansion.
His 2018 senatorial bid, which took place after he was term-limited out of the governor’s mansion, was almost book-ended with Villages visits. The move paid off in a race so close it triggered a recount. In November 2018, when Sumter also had the highest turnout rate, Scott received about 71% of the county’s vote.
Most elections in Florida, Scott reminded the audience, are close.
“If you win by less than 1,000 votes, thank God for The Villages,” he said, prompting laughter.
Scott’s victory over long-term incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, sent him to Washington D.C.
“It’s what you see on TV,” Scott said. “It’s completely dysfunctional.”
Republicans are caving, he said, pointing to legislation that passed with Republican cooperation in the Senate, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the CHIPS Act.
“If they couldn’t get 10 Republicans to vote on it, none of those things would have passed,” Scott said.
He also discussed challenging Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Scott’s own 12 Point Plan to Rescue America, which McConnell opposed. McConnell didn’t try to see if they could look at his ideas, Scott said. Instead, he just attacked them because he didn’t want to run on a plan, just against the Democrats.
“How’d that work out for us last November?” Scott said.
If they run races and don’t tell people what they’re going to do, he said, why vote for Republicans?
A lot of the event, however, examined fiscal policy. It’s a timely topic, given the continued debt ceiling battle. Scott told the Daily Sun that he’s part of a group that’s been meeting with the Freedom Caucus.
“So they came out with their plan that’s a lot of what Kevin McCarthy is proposing. So I’m very supportive for what they’re trying to get done,” he said. “It’s not everything we need to do. We’ve got to get to, clearly, a balanced budget and start paying down this debt, but it starts the structural change we need and reduces some of the wasteful spending that’s in the federal government right now. So I’m optimistic that the Republicans in the House will pass meaningful legislation with regard to the debt ceiling, and then I’m going to work like Hell in the Senate to get meaningful reform passed there.”
He also discussed the effects on Social Security and Medicare during the event.
“So here’s the deal. When you run deficits like we’re running, do you think we’re in a better position or worse position to take care of Social Security and Medicare?” Scott asked.
“Worse,” the audience chorused.
Social Security and Medicare are in danger of going bankrupt in the near future, Scott said, and Democrats don’t want to talk about it, except to say Republicans want to ruin it and they love it.
Later, Scott fielded a variety of questions, including on foreign policy, the Senate and the border.
He encouraged people to reach out with topics they care about. If he doesn’t know about a problem, he said, he can’t solve it.
“I like this job. I’m going to continue to work hard at it,” Scott said. “So I appreciate all your support.”
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
