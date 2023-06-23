Franklin draws crowds for grand opening

The newest recreation center in The Villages is a sweet salute to the history of the land on which it is built.
Franklin Recreation celebrated a colorful opening Thursday morning, with hundreds of residents exploring the center’s watermelon-themed decor and abundant amenities.
“I am extremely overjoyed and this is a beautiful center,” said Jessica Smith, recreation supervisor at Franklin. “I am hoping we continue to get this many guests here. I want this to be one of the most popular centers on this side.”
The recreation center is in the Leesburg portion of The Villages, which has a rich history of watermelon growing. It is named after G.W. Franklin, a Leesburg melon and produce buyer who shipped the first load of watermelons out of Florida on June 4, 1894. Leesburg was declared Florida’s watermelon capital by the USDA in 1926.
Inside the center, the juicy fruit is everywhere from the wallpaper to the couches, down to a replica watermelon stand in the activity room.
Franklin Recreation is the 114th center in The Villages and the third to feature a full game room with electronic games. The center also offers billiards, bocce, corn toss, pickleball, tennis, a family pool, a walking path, outdoor workout equipment and the Jubilee Putting Course, with Mickylee Pitch & Putt next door.
“My center is unique, because we have the first full game room in the south,” Smith said. “We have a lot of variety indoors and outdoors.”
The first social event at the center will be June 27 in honor of National Bingo Day, Smith said. Two days later, the center will host small group lessons to teach residents all the popular sports in The Villages. In July, Smith will lead sessions on decorating watermelon-themed vases and coasters.
“I am open to any suggestions of what the residents need and want,” she said.
Outside, residents tested out the six brand-new pickleball courts, with lines of players waiting their turns. The new courts bring the total number of pickleball courts in The Villages to 247.
Andi Carter, of the Village of Newell, was one of the first to play on the courts. She also enjoyed the two-minute cart ride from her house to Franklin Recreation.
“It is fabulous to have this center and Homestead so close by,” Carter said. “I can’t wait to start using the rest of the facilities.”
Carter said she plans to take advantage of the amenities at Franklin once a week or more. She has played Mickylee Pitch & Putt many times and loves having it in her neighborhood.
“This is why I am in The Villages, there are so many options,” Carter said. “I can golf on one day, pickleball another, arts and craft or cards. I love it.”
John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, hosted the opening of the center and made sure the day was all about the residents.
“We want them to have the best life and best experiences through recreation and parks,” Rohan said. “Today showed the passion our residents have for the lifestyle and amenities. They want to enjoy and use all that is offered, which couldn’t make us happier.”
Rohan said the center will be add to the quality of residents’ daily lives, with the postal center just a few feet away and a Citizens First Bank drive-thru ATM in the parking lot.
“This is all part of the master plan of offering easy access to these centers and parks,” he said. “We want these centers to be accessible to residents all over The Villages. A lot of new residents are moving here and are looking forward to seeing centers like this.”
Staff writer Donovan Conaway can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or donovan.conaway@thevillagesmedia.com.
