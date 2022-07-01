Fourth of July events ready to light up Tri-County skies

The sizzle of hotdogs on the grill, fireworks booming overhead and festive music are all familiar sounds on the Fourth of July.
People in the tri-county area will enjoy all of the above as they celebrate the country’s independence with events throughout the weekend. The Villages, Wildwood, Leesburg and more have festivities planned.
The All American Brews and Cruise event will take place from 4-9 p.m. Monday at Brownwood Paddock Square. It is free and open to the public and will include entertainment from local groups, vendors and All American cars presented by area car groups.
The Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages also will have a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the park off Paige Place near Spanish Springs.
Wildwood’s Happy Birthday America celebration starts at 5 p.m. Sunday in Millennium Park and includes a kids zone with activities like corn toss, a rock climbing wall, a bubble zone and a bounce house.
“This is something to celebrate that unites us,” said Amanda Salazar, Wildwood’s recreation director. “Our job here is to provide the community with events like this that brings everyone together.
The celebration brings in around 5,000 to 10,000 Central Florida residents each year.
Salazar and her team planned activities new to the community like bungee jump in hopes of creating more fun for families.
“There’s a little something for everyone,” she said.
It also will have food and vendors throughout the day with a grand fireworks display that starts at sundown.
Jason Wheeler, parks and recreation supervisor, and his family have attended the celebration for years.
“We get a big response from our fireworks show,” he said. “They are the icing on the cake.”
Leesburg is another city that is well known for its Independence Day celebration.
The event draws in approximately 10,000 people who are excited to participate in the festivities.“As a City of Leesburg partner, we believe this is important because it celebrates our freedoms in the United States,” said Joanie Smalley, Leesburg Partnership executive director.
Festivities start at noon Monday at Ski Beach in Leesburg and includes a variety of food, vendors, and a kids zone with inflatable slides and bounce houses.
The Central Florida Show Ski Team will entertain at 5 p.m., and Hayfire will play live on the Jenkins Auto Group Stage on Ski Beach at 6 p.m.
As part of the event, residents also can attend the annual Leesburg
Lightning baseball game which begins at 5 p.m. at Pat Thomas Stadium, 240 Ball Park Road in Leesburg.
“We try to be there as a fun outlet for everyone to enjoy,” said Tyler Brandeburg, president of the Leesburg Lightning Team.
After the game, chairs are set up in the field to watch the fireworks, which last year was the largest display in Lake County.
“From the vantage point of watching on the field, you see fireworks go off
above over the American Flag in straightaway center field,” Brandeburg
said. “It’s a cool sight.”
People also can gather on the waterfront or on the docks to watch the fireworks at 9 p.m.
This year will mark the first Independence Day celebration at the Sumter County Fair Grounds. On Saturday, country rock artist, Brantley Gilbert will perform as well as local artists Macey Mac and Slickwood.
“It’s a way to celebrate God, country and the Constitution,” said Erin Munz, president of Sumter County Fair Association.
Terry Yoder of T&D Family of Companies and Steve Munz of Galaxy Home Solutions coordinated the event.
“The Munzes and Yoders feel that the community has given them so much that they wanted to give back,” Munz said.
The free event provides family-oriented fun with bounce houses, misting tents, food and vendors.
Gates will open for all the fun at 5 p.m. and fireworks will start after sundown.
“The fireworks will be an over 30 minute display and synchronized to music,” Munz said. “It will be top of the top.”
For Miranda Muir, events and tourism manager of Eustis, the celebrations are more than just fun activities.
Her dad put together fireworks each year in a small town in the Midwest where she grew up.
“I grew up so close to that, and seeing everyone come together to volunteer and celebrate is special,” Muir said. “People come together in times of need and celebration, that’s what makes America beautiful.”
Part of her job is to help put together the Eustis’ Hometown Celebration, an event residents look forward to each year.
The event, which started more than a decade ago, brings in around 7,000 people for live entertainment, food and vendors and a firework display over Lake Eustis.
“To see the sundown on the water right before the fireworks is pretty cool,” Muir said.
This year, the festivities begin at 5 p.m. today at Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.
The chief of police, Craig Capri and the owner of Bay Pharmacy, George Warren, will join the Central Florida Show Ski Team as they take to the lake at 5:30 p.m.
“We call them celebrity skiers,” Muir said.
In addition, Johnny Wild and the Delights will provide a “surfin’ safari” music experience.
Jeremy D’angelo, a Deland resident, came to the event last year for the first time.
“I loved it,” he said. “I loved the fireworks on the lakefront, and it was a great event to bring the family out to.”
He plans to come to the celebration with his family again this year.
For Mount Dora, Independence Day features one of its longest standing events.
The city is providing festivities and fireworks for the community at 4 p.m. Sunday, and a parade in downtown at 10 a.m. Monday.
With approximately 25,000 people coming to the event, Chris Carson, cultural arts and special events manager said the firework display brings a high turnout.
“We’ve really built up our display over the past eight years,” Carson said. “We have a great backdrop with Lake Dora, and the fireworks are visible over the lighthouse. We have a great firework company, too. It’s all a collaboration.”
Though the parade often has less attendees because of the heat, it’s still an important tradition for the city.
It is a tradition lasting around 30 years.
“When everyone is coming down from the excitement of the 3rd, we do the parade and usually people go to their backyards for barbecues,” Carson said. “It’s such a nice weekend of holiday time.”
