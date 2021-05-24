Four congregations meet under one roof

One day after a suspected tornado caused damage to the roof of Covenant Life Church of God in Fruitland Park last month, Pastor Dennis Langford and congregants gathered to clear out debris and ponder the next steps. A nearby pastor came by a few times to check on them. “That’s Pastor Chuck Padgett in a heartbeat,” Langford said of the lead pastor at Trinity Assembly of God. “He always wants to make sure that his friends, neighbors and fellow clergy are OK, regardless of denomination.” One thing led to another, and Covenant Life Church of God now has a temporary new home inside the gymnasium of Trinity Assembly of God. Covenant Life is one of three other houses of worship that currently use Trinity AOG’s facilities. And Padgett would not have it any other way. “The church building is just mortar and bricks,” Padgett said. “It’s the people inside the church that make the house of worship what it is.”
The Sun Shines Again
Trinity AOG and Covenant Life stand less than a mile away from one another on Urick St. in Fruitland Park, and have been neighbors for many years. Padgett sometimes jokes that the two churches guard each side of the street. But Langford says there’s a lot more to their connection than distance.
“After our roof was damaged, Pastor Chuck let us know that if we could not meet inside Covenant Life’s main sanctuary, he could help find a way for us to stay connected,” he said. “I later called him, and we worked it out where Covenant Life could hold Sunday worship at Trinity’s gym until we get our roof fixed.”
Langford describes Covenant Life as an older church of about 50 congregants.
When storms damaged the church’s roof April 17, there were seven people inside the sanctuary, preparing for the church’s annual Heritage Week celebrations. While all seven were shaken up, Langford said, no one was hurt.
Langford said the Covenant Life family has held up through all of this, assisting in cleaning up the property and working with Trinity AOG to get the gym ready for Sunday worship. Covenant Life continues to meet in its own building for Wednesday services, albeit in a smaller room not affected by the damage.
“We had to postpone Heritage Week due to the damage, but that really doesn’t matter at the moment,” Langford said. “I am blessed that members of the Covenant Life family are safe and sound, and I am thankful to Pastor Chuck and Trinity for coming to our aid in such a way.”
Greater Than Brick and Mortar
“Buildings should not be built to be just sitting there, not being used,” Padgett said. “If there is a need, we can find a way to open our doors to them.”
Pastor Bob Hunt understands that philosophy. For the last four years, he has led Saturday night worship for Cross Fellowship inside the Trinity AOG sanctuary.
“I’ve known Pastor Chuck for a number of years,” he said. “I consider him a good friend.”
Hunt is a familiar face in the area, having served as a substitute preacher and “hands-on helper” at Adamsville Baptist Church in Wildwood for five years. After leaving Adamsville Baptist, he launched Cross Fellowship at his home before moving worship to Trinity AOG.
“We don’t advertise much as it’s all word of mouth,” Hunt said with a laugh, “but we average up to 25 people a week for services, depending on the time of year.”
Hunt described Cross Fellowship as a service that combines traditional church elements such as singing and preaching with unique initiatives, such as an interactive sermon.
“During the sermon, attendees are encouraged to ask questions, and they do,” he said. “It’s a bit more informal than others might expect, but those who attend love it.”
Cross Fellowship gathers at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at Trinity AOG.
“I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it,” Revelation 3:8
Padgett and his Trinity Assembly of God family hold their own services at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday mornings. A few hours later, a fourth congregation drops by to have worship on the property.
Leesburg First Marshallese Assembly of God is a church primarily catering to locals who have migrated from the Marshall Islands, a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean. Church Pastor Garden Rilang said his congregation has been welcomed by Trinity AOG for more than 15 years.
“Pastor Chuck and Trinity have treated us like family, and we are blessed by their kindness,” he said.
“We have the facilities here, and these churches need a place to meet, and that’s what God has called us to do,” Padgett added. “They let us use the facilities to build the Kingdom of God.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com
